As Data Breach That Involved Quest Continues To Grow, Senators Launch Inquiries

Nearly 20 million patients have had their personal data exposed during the breach. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) wrote Quest on Wednesday asking about what happened.

Bloomberg: Growing Hack Of Health-Care Data Gets Scrutiny From Congress

A hack of health-care data involving a medical bill collector and two major diagnostics companies has grown to almost 20 million people, and is now attracting more questions from key members of Congress. American Medical Collection Agency, an Elmsford, New York-based collections firm, has now been identified by two large medical companies as the victim in a large health-care data breach. On Tuesday, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings said that 7.7 million patients’ accounts at AMCA were stored in the vulnerable computer system. The disclosure follows a similar warning by Quest Diagnostics Inc. that 11.9 million people were exposed. (Langreth, 6/5)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

The Hill: House Democrats Plan Event To Scrutinize Trump's Mental Health

House Democrats plan to hold an event intended to highlight what they say is President Trump’s deteriorating mental health. House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said he and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will host Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale School of Medicine psychiatrist who edited the best-selling book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” (Weixel, 6/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription