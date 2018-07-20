As Democrats Campaign For A House Takeover, Health Care Becomes Wedge Issue Dividing The Party

On the more progressive side of the party, there's a push for a "Medicare For All" type plan, while on the more moderate end, there's a focus on fixing and shoring up the health law. The mixed messaging could muddy the waters in the coming high-tension midterms. Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to get ahead of criticism over rising premiums.

The Associated Press: Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

Cheered on by a handful of activists, liberal House Democrats announced outside the Capitol that they were forming a caucus to push for "Medicare for All" — shorthand for government-financed health care. At the same time Thursday, Democratic senators were introducing a resolution aimed at putting Republicans on the defensive about Trump administration efforts to undermine former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Fram, 7/20)

The Hill: GOP Looks To Blunt Dems’ Attacks On Rising Premiums

House Republicans are trying to blunt Democratic attacks over rising ObamaCare premiums, an issue that’s poised to play a key role in the November midterm elections. The House is planning to vote next week on several GOP-backed health-care measures that supporters say will lower premiums, and passing them could give a boost to some vulnerable Republicans. (Sullivan, 7/19)

