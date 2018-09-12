As Florence Barrels Toward Carolinas, Hospitals Brace For Storm’s Impact

Coastal hospitals that have long endured threats from hurricanes are in the midst of into time-tested emergency preparations, while inland hospitals are gearing up to take in acute patients transferred from the coast.

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals In The Carolinas Prep For Hurricane Florence

Hospitals in South Carolina and North Carolina are testing generators, stockpiling supplies and evacuating patients as they prepare for Hurricane Florence to batter the coast later this week. With Category 4 Florence still gaining strength and aiming for Wilmington, N.C., both states have declared states of emergency. The National Hurricane Center said Florence, which was upgraded from a Category 3 to 4 hurricane on Monday, will carry winds near 130 miles per hour that are expected to extend up to 40 miles from the center of the hurricane. It's expected to make Thursday night or Friday morning. Late Tuesday night, HHS Secretary Alex Azar declared that both states were facing public health emergencies. (Livingston, 9/11)

Georgia Health News: Some Carolina Patients Evacuated To Georgia Health Facilities

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Georgia are receiving patients evacuating from the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence approaches the Southeastern coast, state officials said Tuesday. Georgia appears likely to escape the brunt of the Category 4 storm as it spins toward landfall. But state health care officials are preparing for an influx of evacuees from states hard hit by the storm. (Miller, 9/11)

Staunton News Leader: City Health Care Centers Prepare For Hurricane Florence

Although the bullseye for Hurricane Florence has shifted, our area may still see up to 10 inches of rain. Health care centers are regulated under the state of Virginia. By law, they have to provide quarterly emergency preparedness plans, though most HCCs, including The Legacy review emergency action plans on an ongoing basis. (Calello, 9/11)

