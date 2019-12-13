As Health Law Enrollment Deadline Nears, Remember The Insurance That Looks Too Good To Be True Probably Is

Some consumers in North Carolina are receiving robocalls that come across like ads for plans with names like "Trump Health Care" touting affordable coverage. But those options are often skimpy and don't offer even some of the basic coverage Americans have grown used to under the Affordable Care Act. The deadline for signing up for a 2020 plan is Sunday. News comes out of Georgia, Florida and California, as well.

North Carolina Health News: In Short-Term Insurance Sites A 'Wild West'

As thousands of North Carolinians sign up for health insurance for next year, many of them may receive robocalls or encounter ads and websites for policies marketing themselves as being affordable, but which actually cover very little. Websites with names like “Trump Health Care,” “Obamacare Plans” and “Provide Health Coverage” tout open enrollment, inviting consumers to search a variety of plans that may seem good on the surface. Upon closer examination, these plans have spending caps, exclude pre-existing conditions or don’t cover important services, such as prenatal care or prescription drugs. (Engel-Smith, 12/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia-Based Health Insurance Alternative Under Investigation

As open enrollment closes Sunday for plans sold on Affordable Care Act exchanges, most people will be able to get premiums that are subsidized and affordable, or even cost nothing at all. But those who face the brutal full cost of premiums are looking for alternatives. One of them is health sharing. (Hart, 12/12)

Miami Herald: Trump’s Actions Keep Obamacare Popular In Florida

As Florida leads the nation once again in sign-ups for Affordable Care Act plans, experts say the health insurance marketplace known as Obamacare has stabilized in part because the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the law have backfired and made coverage more affordable for many. After years of political wrangling, the health insurance marketplace set up under the Affordable Care Act appears to have stabilized in Florida, which leads the nation in sign-ups again this year by a healthy margin. (Conarck, 12/13)

The Associated Press: More People Signing Up For Health Insurance In California

More than 130,000 people have purchased health insurance through California's state-run marketplace for the first time, a 16% increase from last year now that the state is offering more money to help people pay their monthly premiums and will begin taxing people next year who refuse to buy insurance. Covered California released the numbers on Thursday ahead of a Sunday deadline for people to purchase insurance and have their plans effective Jan. 1. Plans purchased after Sunday would take effect Feb. 1. California's open enrollment period closes Jan. 31. (12/12)

California Healthline: Californians Without Health Insurance Will Pay A Penalty — Or Not

Californians, be warned: A new state law could make you liable for a hefty tax penalty if you do not have health insurance next year and beyond. But some of you need not worry: The law contains several exemptions that will allow certain people to avoid the penalty, among them prisoners, low-income residents and those living abroad. (Wolfson, 12/11)

California Healthline: Some Rejoice Over New California Health Insurance Subsidies. Others Get Shut Out.

Syd Winlock bought one of the cheapest health insurance policies he could find for himself and his wife, Lisa, this year: a high-deductible plan with lousy coverage and a $1,500-per-month price tag. For coverage next year, the Elk Grove, Calif., resident qualifies for new state-funded health insurance subsidies totaling about $870 per month. This aid allows him to buy a better plan with a lower deductible for about $1,200 per month. That’s still high, he said, but any help is welcome. (Ibarra, 12/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription