As Involuntary Rehab Rates Rise In Midst Of Crisis, Doctors Warn That The Practice Usually Doesn’t Work

Lawmakers in some states hit hard by the drug epidemic are trying to create or strengthen laws allowing authorities to force people into treatment, but experts say success stories are rare. In other news on the crisis: a cycle of despair for women who end up in and out of jails for crimes related to their drug addiction; death rates in Massachusetts; a "dangerous batch" of K2 in New York; and more.

The Associated Press: In The Addiction Battle, Is Forced Rehab The Solution?

The last thing Lizabeth Loud, a month from giving birth, wanted was to be forced into treatment for her heroin and prescription painkiller addiction. But her mother saw no other choice, and sought a judge's order to have her committed against her will. Three years later, Loud said her month in state prison, where Massachusetts sent civilly committed women until recent reforms, was the wake-up call she needed. (Marcelo, 5/23)

The Associated Press: Portrait Of Despair: Opioids Land More Women Behind Bars

On opposite sides of the county jail, a mother and her son chat about school, girls, birthday gifts — and their future together. They aren't allowed to see each other face-to-face, so the inmate and the fifth-grader connect by video. "Hi, Mommy," 10-year-old Robby says to Krystle Sweat, clutching a phone in the visiting room as he looks at his mother on a screen, sitting in her cell. (Cohen, 5/21)

WBUR: Opioid Death Rate Declined In Mass. In 2017 — Except For Blacks

The recent decline in opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts appears to have continued into this year. Preliminary numbers out Tuesday from the state Department of Public Health (DPH) show 5 percent fewer deaths in the first three months of 2018, as compared with the same period in 2017. (Bebinger, 5/22)

The New York Times: Overdoses From ‘Dangerous Batch’ Of K2 Grows To 56 In Brooklyn

The small, shiny packets that claim to hold only scented potpourri look harmless. One, a bubble gum variety of Scooby Doo Snax, bears a classically goofy image of the clue-sniffing dog. Another, Barely Legal, hints at naughtiness with a cartoon rendering of a woman’s torso. But the police and city health officials say that the contents, drugs known loosely as synthetic marijuana, or K2, is wholly illegal and dangerous. A particularly toxic batch was responsible for a mass overdose in Brooklyn over the weekend, sickening at least 56 people and leading to at least 15 arrests since Saturday. (Southall and Piccoli, 5/22)

Minnesota Public Radio: Advocates Blame Lobbying For Killing Opioid Fees On Pharma

Supporters of legislation that would have charged pharmaceutical companies a fee to address opioid abuse condemned Tuesday what they described as a backroom lobbying campaign to kill the legislation. The bill that included the fee passed the state Senate 60-6, and would have raised $20 million in licensing fees from pharmaceutical companies every year. (Collins, 5/22)

The Associated Press: Alabama Doctor Acquitted In Rock Guitarist's Overdose Death

Jurors acquitted an Alabama physician accused of prescribing drugs that killed a former guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down. The not guilty verdict was returned Monday in the case of Dr. Richard Snellgrove, court documents show. Snellgrove had been indicted on 13 counts of unlawful distribution of drugs and health care fraud tied to the 2016 death of Matthew Roberts. (5/22)

