As Many As Two-Thirds Of Older Americans Will Need Long-Term Care But Won’t Be Able To Afford It

The New York Times: Many Americans Will Need Long-Term Care. Most Won’t Be Able To Afford It.

Gretchen Harris likes the small brick house she bought in Norman, Okla., 36 years ago. She’s fond of her neighbors and the magnolia tree she planted in the front yard. And having a single-story residence proved helpful after knee replacement surgery last summer. “It’s always been a good size for me,” she said. But Ms. Harris, 72, a retired attorney, has grappled with assorted health problems — heart disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis — and takes a long list of prescription drugs. (Span, 5/10)

NPR: Can Racial Disparities In Maternal Deaths Be Reduced?

Medicine continues to advance on many fronts, yet basic health care fails hundreds of women a year who die during or after pregnancy, especially women of color. Black mothers die at a rate that's 3.3 times greater than whites, and Native American or Alaskan Native women die at a rate 2.5 times greater than whites, according to a report out this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, the report concluded, roughly 3 in 5 pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. The racial disparity in maternal death rates is a dramatic argument for prevention efforts that address diverse populations, says Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the Division of Reproductive Health and assistant surgeon general in the U.S. Public Health Service. (Neighmond, 5/10)

The New York Times: The Impact Of Early Sexual Initiation On Boys

Every couple of years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks middle and high school students to fill out surveys in class for the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. If students are sexually active, it asks for the age of first sexual intercourse, which is an important milestone. From a public health point of view, sexual intercourse initiates young people into certain kinds of risk, notably pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection. In those terms, what is called early sexual initiation — that is, intercourse before the age of 13 — is well-known as a marker for other kinds of risk, in both girls and boys, including binge drinking and having multiple sexual partners. (Klass, 5/13)

The New York Times: A Little-Known Skin Disease That Can Disrupt People’s Sex Lives

You’ve probably heard of lichens, complex organisms consisting of a fungus and an alga (and sometimes a bacterium) that break down rocks to create soil. Though lichens vary widely in color and form, most often seen are the white crusty varieties that colonize the surface of trees, rocks and barren soil. This type has lent its name to a little-known skin disease — lichen sclerosus — that typically manifests as white crusts on genital tissues and is often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed before it wreaks havoc on people’s lives. (Brody, 5/12)

Kaiser Health News: ‘John Doe’ Patients Sometimes Force Hospital Staff To Play Detective

The 50-something man with a shaved head and brown eyes was unresponsive when the paramedics wheeled him into the emergency room. His pockets were empty: no wallet, no cellphone, not a single scrap of paper that might reveal his identity to the nurses and doctors working to save his life. His body lacked any distinguishing scars or tattoos. Almost two years after he was hit by a car on busy Santa Monica Boulevard in January 2017 and transported to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center with a devastating brain injury, no one had come looking for him or reported him missing. The man died in the hospital, still a John Doe. (Abram and de Marco, 5/13)

NPR: How You (And Your Dog) Can Avoid Snake Bites And What To Do If You Get One

It was a warm, wet winter this year across much of the United States. In most states, this means more greenery, more rabbits, more rodents and more snakes — which raises the risk of snake bites for humans and their canine companions. Biologist Gerad Fox is standing next to a loud rattlesnake. "Right now he's in a classic strike posture, very defensive," says Fox. "The rattle is a warning, saying, 'Back off. I'm dangerous. You should leave me alone.' " Fox teaches biology classes at Loma Linda University in California and also runs rattlesnake avoidance training classes for dogs. (Neighmond, 5/12)

NPR: The Hidden Upside To Gossip

Almost everyone gossips. And a new study finds that people spend about 52 minutes per day, on average, talking to someone about someone else who is not present. But here's the surprise: Despite the assumption that most gossip is trash talk, the study finds that the vast majority of gossip is nonjudgmental chitchat. (Aubrey, 5/13)

WBUR: Transplants A Cheaper, Better Option For Undocumented Immigrants With Kidney Failure

Since 1986 the federal government has required that patients in the emergency room receive care, regardless of their immigration status or ability to pay. But caring for chronic conditions such as kidney disease or cancer in the emergency room is expensive. So some states are quietly expanding access for undocumented immigrants to obtain medical treatment beyond the ER. (O'Neill, 5/12)

The Washington Post: A Daughter’s Gift To Her Mother Saves Two Lives

Just 42 years old, Erosalyn Deveza was drifting toward death. Her kidneys were barely functioning. She was constantly exhausted. She had vertigo and vomited frequently. She was tethered to a home dialysis machine for eight hours each night as she slept. A kidney transplant was the only thing that could save her, but it was unlikely to happen in time. There is a severe shortage of kidneys from deceased donors in the United States. No one on Deveza’s side of the family could provide an organ through a living donation, doctors said, because all were at risk for the same kidney disease. It was too dangerous to leave any of them with a single kidney. Other family and friends were not a match. (Bernstein, 5/11)

The Washington Post: Tick Information Site Can Answer Your Questions

Summertime is almost here, and impending camps, cookouts and vacations mean more time spent outdoors. That comes with the risk of tick bites — and tick-borne diseases. Those diseases have been on the rise in recent years, with steady increases in both frequency and distribution. Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and other diseases can be passed along by these ectoparasites, and different critters carry different pathogens. (Blakemore, 5/11)

