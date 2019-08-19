As Maternal Death Rates Rise, App-Maker Hopes To Reach New Moms In Need Of Care

The goal of tech startup Mahmee is to help connect women to resources and providers during a time when their health can often be neglected. In other health and technology news: a way to ease pain through virtual reality and DIY tech to help those with diabetes.

NPR: Could The App Mahmee Save New Moms' Lives?

The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world. Thousands of women — especially black women — experience pregnancy-related complications just before or in the year after childbirth, and about 700 women die every year from them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tech startup Mahmee wants to change that. Founded in 2014, the company works to help women during the weeks and months after they've given birth, via a mobile app that's designed to better connect new moms with health care and support, offering tools like surveys to assess their postpartum emotional and physical health. (Tobias and Neilson, 8/18)

NPR: Pain Eased By 'Virtual Reality' Explorations Of Nature

Virtual reality is not new. But, as people search for alternative ways to manage pain — and reduce reliance on pills — VR is attracting renewed attention. Imagine, for a moment you've been transported to a sunlit lagoon. And, suddenly, it's as if you're immersed in the warm water and swimming. That's what Tom Norris experiences when he straps on his VR headset. (Aubrey, 8/19)

Kaiser Health News: DIY Tech Gives People More Freedom In Managing Diabetes

When Sam Mazaheri was 9, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. That means Sam’s body makes little or no insulin, a hormone that turns food into energy. “All of a sudden I had to manage everything he was going to take, including the insulin,” said Sam’s mom, Nasim Mazaheri. It was frightening, she said, and it felt like bringing home a newborn all over again. (de Marco, 8/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription