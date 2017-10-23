As Medicaid Director Announces Departure, Kansas Delays Details On New Program

Gov. Sam Brownback had promised that state officials would release plans for a new version of the privatized Medicaid program last Friday but that was delayed, and officials surprised reporters with news that the medicaid director was leaving. In other news, Oklahoma doctors likely to feel the pinch of the state budget crisis and Michigan next spring will institute a wellness program.

Wichita (Kan.) Eagle: Kansas Medicaid Director Departing; KanCare Proposal Release Delayed

The state Medicaid director is departing as Kansas prepares to move toward the next version of its privatized program, called KanCare. Mike Randol announced Friday he is leaving, said Angela de Rocha, a KanCare spokeswoman. De Rocha was unable to provide a departure date. The governor’s office said earlier in the week that the state would release its proposal Friday for the next version of KanCare, which serves more than 400,000 people. But de Rocha said the rollout had been delayed for a week. She said the delay was related to legal issues and not to Randol’s departure. (Shorman, 10/20)

Topeka Capital Journal: State Delays Unveiling Of New KanCare Plan, Medicaid Director Departs

Departure of Medicaid director Mike Randol removed the person frequently relied upon by the Kansas Legislature and advocacy groups to work through bureaucratic, financial and health care controversy arising from operation of the $3.2 billion system managed by three private insurance companies. (Carpenter, 10/20)

The Oklahoman: Oklahoma Doctors Plan For Medicaid Cuts, Staff Layoffs After Budget Remains Stalled

The state faces a $215 million budget deficit after the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the $1.50-per-pack cigarette fee. Gov. Mary Fallin called a special session to address the situation, but the Legislature isn't meeting due to lack of consensus on a plan. About $70 million of the missing funds were intended for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which administers SoonerCare, the state's Medicaid program. Part of the agency's plan to fill that budget gap includes a 9 percent cut to most providers who accept Medicaid, which would save the state about $28 million — but cost it $40 million in federal funds linked to state appropriations. (Wingerter, 10/23)

Crain's Detroit Business: Some On Medicaid Must Adopt A 'Healthy Behavior' Or Lose Coverage

An estimated 20,000 people enrolled in Healthy Michigan, the state's Medicaid expansion program, could lose public coverage next April because they have not participated in at least one healthy behavior such as smoking cessation since signing up for the program. (Greene, 10/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription