The doses had been delayed after a safety inspection at an Indiana packaging plant, but the government has now released them. Bloomberg reports Moderna boosters are in short supply at some U.S. pharmacies. Plus, vaccine and mask mandates are again in the news.
The Washington Post:
FDA Releasing Millions Of Moderna Boosters As States Warn Of Shortages
The federal government is releasing millions of Moderna booster shots that were delayed by the Food and Drug Administration as a result of a safety inspection at an Indiana packaging plant, even as states report shortages and encourage people to get Pfizer boosters instead. (Diamond, 9/20)
Bloomberg:
Where To Get The Moderna Booster Shot? Some US Pharmacies See Shortages
The US government supply of Moderna’s shot is currently limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country, a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. pharmacy spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Meanwhile, CVS Health Corp. says some of its drugstores have used all of the updated shots they received from the government, and the company is trying to get more doses. (Peebles, Langreth and Edney, 9/20)
On vaccine and mask mandates —
Politico:
Supreme Court To Consider New York's Vaccine Mandate
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an NYPD detective’s challenge to New York City’s vaccine requirement for municipal workers after all. Last month, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected a request by Det. Anthony Marciano to take up his legal challenge — the outcome of which could have significant implications for Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. But Marciano resubmitted the exact same request to conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, and the high court’s press office confirmed Tuesday the case will be deliberated at a conference Oct. 7. (Anuta, 9/20)
Axios:
NYC Ends Vaccine Mandate For Private Businesses
Private businesses in New York City will no longer be required to enforce COVID-19 vaccines starting Nov. 1, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. (Ravipati, 9/20)
Oklahoman:
Court Strikes Down School Mask Mandate Ban
The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the governor's influence over school mask mandates in an opinion issued Tuesday, ruling in favor of doctors and parents who challenged a state law that at one point effectively blocked masking requirements in public schools. (Martinez-Keel, 9/20)
And Canada may soon drop its vaccine requirement for travelers —
AP:
Official: Canada Likely To Drop Vaccine Requirement To Enter
Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30.Unvaccinated travelers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine. (Gillies, 9/20)