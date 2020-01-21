As More And More States Legalize Marijuana In Some Form, National Enforcement Confusion Escalates

There's a total federal ban on marijuana that's not expected to lift anytime soon. But at the same time, more than 40 states are expected to have loosened regulations on the drug by the end of 2020. That makes enforcement rather tricky. Meanwhile, research continues on the health effects of the drug.

Politico: Marijuana Legalization May Hit 40 States. Now What?

More than 40 U.S. states could allow some form of legal marijuana by the end of 2020, including deep red Mississippi and South Dakota — and they’re doing it with the help of some conservatives. State lawmakers are teeing up their bills as legislative sessions kick off around the country, and advocates pushing ballot measures are racing to collect and certify signatures to meet deadlines for getting their questions to voters. (Zhang, 1/20)

The Associated Press: Advocates' Hopes High As Kansas Heads For Medical Pot Debate

Kansas lawmakers expect to have their most serious debate so far on medical marijuana this year, fueling high hopes for advocates who have been stymied by the state's prohibitionist roots and Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said she would sign a bill legalizing medical marijuana. A House committee has committed to reviewing the issue, with its members engaging in a brief, informal debate about it during the year's first meeting this week. (Hanna, 1/17)

Boston Globe: 2 Million People With Heart Disease Report Using Marijuana, Brigham And Women’s Doctors Find In New Study

More than 2 million people with heart disease in the United States have used or are using marijuana, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital found in a new study that called for more research about the drug’s potential cardiovascular risks. The report analyzed the 2015-16 results of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, taking a closer look at the nearly 90 million adults who said they consume marijuana products. (Gans, 1/20)

NBC News: Marijuana Is Risky For People Taking Common Heart Medications

More than 2 million Americans with heart conditions report that they have used marijuana, but many questions remain about the drug’s effects on the heart, according to a review published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. What is known, however, is that the drug can interact with common heart medications, including statins and blood thinners, potentially putting patients at risk, the review said. (Sullivan, 1/20)

