As More People Died Of Overdoses In 2020, Racial Disparities Grew, Too

The CDC reported that overdose deaths leapt during the first year of the pandemic, but among Black people, Native Americans and Alaska Natives the numbers were much worse. Separately, U.S. monkeypox cases are nearing 2,000.

Stat: As Overdose Deaths Soared In 2020, Racial Gap Widened, CDC Finds

As U.S. overdose deaths soared to devastating new heights in the first year of the pandemic, racial disparities widened sharply, with rates spiking much more among Black people and American Indians and Alaska Natives than among white people, according to a federal report released Tuesday. (Joseph, 7/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Higher Overdose Death Rates Among Blacks, Native Americans Reflect Treatment Disparities, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that overdose deaths per 100,000 people increased 44% for Black people and 39% for Native Americans in 2020 from a year earlier compared with a 22% increase among white people. The CDC said 2020 was the most recent year for which it had complete data from 25 states analyzed in the study as well as Washington, D.C. (Wernau, 7/19)

Monkeypox cases tick up across the U.S. —

CIDRAP: US Approaches 2,000 Monkeypox Cases

The current official US monkeypox total is 1,972 cases, up 158 cases from yesterday, from 45 affected states and territories. Over the past 5 days, monkeypox cases have doubled, to 490 cases, in New York, while Washington, DC, has the highest per capita rate, followed by New York, Illinois, and California. Health officials in DC have said there has been overwhelming interest in the vaccine and treatments for the poxvirus. (Soucheray, 7/19)

In other news —

NPR: The 2021 Rise In U.S. Births Is Likely A Baby Blip, Not A Boom

The U.S. birth rate has been trending downwards over the past 15 years — so the news that the number of births actually rose in 2021 is making headlines. But the change is likely to be more of a baby blip than a baby boom. (Chappell, 7/19)

NPR: Biden Funds Outreach For Millions Of Kids Who Qualify For Medicaid

Today the Biden administration announced $49 million in grants to help community groups sign more families and children up for health insurance – especially the more than half of the country's 4 million uninsured children who qualify for free coverage through Medicaid or CHIP, the Children's Health Insurance Program. (Simmons-Duffin, 7/19)

KHN: Critics Worry Government Surveillance Of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps

Robert Suttle has seen firsthand the legal risks of having HIV. In 2008, Suttle said, a former partner accused him of not disclosing he was HIV-positive. He was charged under Louisiana law with “intentional exposure to AIDS virus.” Rather than fight the charge and risk a longer sentence, Suttle pleaded guilty, received a sentence of six months in state prison, and was required to register as a sex offender. (Whitehead, 7/20)

On the new 988 mental health crisis line —

Stat: At 988 Call Center, Volunteers Provide Familiar Hope At A New Number

Don smiled when he saw who was calling. He usually works the overnight shift at a suicide hotline call center outside Boston, so he knew she’d be surprised to hear his voice on a Saturday afternoon. (Gaffney, 7/20)

Jacksonville Today: New 988 Suicide Hotline May Help Save Black Teens In Jacksonville

In the heart of a mental health crisis, every moment matters. That’s why Desiree Jones is confident the national three-digit mental health crisis hotline will save lives. (Brown, 7/19)

Also —

KHN: Watch: Why The Public Health System Is Having Trouble Containing Monkeypox

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber appeared on CBS News’ streaming network to discuss “Fighting Monkeypox, Sexual Health Clinics Are Underfunded and Ill-Equipped,” an article she wrote with KHN senior correspondent Liz Szabo. It details how ill-equipped the nation’s sexual health clinics and public health system are to tackle monkeypox after decades of underfunding. Weber described how funding cuts and outdated technology are hampering the U.S. response on the ground as monkeypox cases continue to rise. (7/20)

