As More States Reopen, Fauci Warns Leaders Against ‘Leapfrogging’ Important Milestones

“Obviously you could get away with that, but you’re making a really significant risk,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. More than half of U.S. states are expected to relax some restrictions heading into May. Meanwhile, polls continue to show a majority of Americans support the great lockdown of 2020.

The Washington Post: Reopening Of America: More Than Half Of States Will Lift Coronavirus Restrictions By The End Of This Week

Many U.S. states are relaxing their restrictions, with more than half set to be partially reopened by the end of this week. But governors have taken different approaches to loosen restrictions amid the pandemic. Some states have formed regional pacts, working together to decide how to safely lift restrictions. Others have faced criticism for allowing nonessential businesses and recreational activities to start up again, despite cases continuing to increase. (Armus, Farzan, Berger and Brice-Saddler, 4/30)

Reuters: Half Of U.S. States Easing Coronavirus Restrictions As Jobless Numbers Grow

The enormous pressure on states to reopen, despite a lack of wide-scale virus testing and other safeguards urged by health experts, was highlighted in new Labor Department data showing some 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits since March 21. The jobless toll amounts to more than 18.4% of the U.S. working-age population, a level not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. (Chiacu and Caspani, 4/30)

The Washington Post: Fauci Warns States Rushing To Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘You’re Making A Really Significant Risk’

With the White House’s social distancing guidelines expiring Thursday, leaving states largely in charge of deciding how to move forward, Anthony S. Fauci warned local leaders to avoid “leapfrogging” critical milestones in an effort to reopen their economies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Obviously you could get away with that, but you’re making a really significant risk,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday evening on CNN. (Chiu, 5/1)

CNN: State Openings Bring Risks, Huge Stakes For America And Its President

America is stirring, but it's every state for itself. May 1 brings an easing of stay-at-home orders as around half the states in the union move toward a resumption of everyday life, or what will pass for it in the immediate future, in the next few days. A bewildering patchwork of openings and new distancing rules for restaurants, business offices, churches, dental practices and even gyms in some places will allow daily commerce to resume -- whether workers and customers are ready or not. (Collinson, 5/1)

The Hill: The Surprising Popularity Of The Great Lockdown

There is at least one political surprise amid the coronavirus crisis — the Great Lockdown is popular among Americans. People are, of course, hardly thrilled by stay-at-home orders, closed schools and the myriad other uncertainties of the current situation. But there is a resilient consensus around the need for such measures — even as President Trump promises a swift return to normal, many states ease restrictions, and the economic effects of the battle against COVID-19 bite deeper and deeper. (Stanage, 4/30)

ABC News: Americans Uneasy About Returning To Normal As Restrictions Loosen: POLL

Despite the damaging economic toll of the coronavirus, the country remains apprehensive about a return to normal, with Republicans far more likely to be willing than Democrats to restart day-to-day activities immediately, as states begin to loosen restrictions, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday. A minority of Americans said that if the emergency orders put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus were lifted the next day, they would be likely to go out in public to eat at a restaurant (44%), go to a bar (21%), attend a sporting event in a large stadium (20%), go to a gym or health club (29%), stay in a hotel (30%), go to a movie theatre (24%), attend church (46%), go bowling (22%), fly on an airplane (29%), or send their child to school (45%). (Karson, 5/1)

