As Nation’s Income Inequality Grows So Does Gap Between Rich, Poor Americans’ Health

"Results of this analysis suggest that there has been a clear lack of progress on health equity during the past 25 years in the United States," the researchers of the new study write.

NPR: Income Inequality Is Linked To Health Inequities, And The Gap Is Widening

Income inequality in the U.S. has grown over the past several decades. And as the gap between rich and poor yawns, so does the gap in their health, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open Friday. The study drew from annual health survey data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1993 to 2017, including around 5.5 million Americans ages 18-64. (Neilson, 6/28)

In other news on health care costs —

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming Senators Are Mixed On Trump Health Costs Proposal

Services agency was given sixty days to flush out the details of how to force hospitals to be up front with patients about the costs of their procedures. It's intended to help average Americans shop around the marketplace for cheaper rates. And Wyoming's junior Senator John Barrasso is fully on board. (Laslo, 6/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription