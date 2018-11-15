As Part Of Push To Treat ‘Whole Person,’ Hospitals May Be Able To Use Medicaid Funds To Pay For Patients’ Housing, Food

"What if we gave organizations more flexibility so they could pay a beneficiary's rent if they were in unstable housing, or make sure that a diabetic had access to, and could afford, nutritious food?" HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. The proposals are part of a broader strategy in health care to address social determinants that impact patients' wellbeing. Meanwhile, Medicaid programs are a driving force behind rising state spending.

Modern Healthcare: CMS May Allow Hospitals To Pay For Housing Through Medicaid

HHS Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday said Medicaid may soon allow hospitals and health systems to directly pay for housing, healthy food or other solutions for the "whole person." In a speech supported by the Hatch Foundation for Civility and Solutions and Intermountain Healthcare in Washington, Azar said Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation officials are looking to move beyond existing efforts to partner with social services groups and try to manage social determinants of health as they see appropriate. (Barr and Dickson, 11/14)

Reuters: U.S. State Spending Exceeds $2 Trillion In Fiscal 2018: Report

U.S. state spending topped $2 trillion for the first time in fiscal 2018, with Medicaid expenditures rising the most along with a significant increase in transportation spending, according to a report released on Thursday. Total expenditures grew an estimated 4.8 percent compared to 3.8 percent in fiscal 2017, the National Association of State Budget Officers' (NASBO) annual state expenditure report said. (11/15)

And in other news —

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa. Set To Start Mandatory Managed Care For People Who Are Eligible For Both Medicare And Medicaid

A big change is in the works for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. Starting in January, 127,000 Medicaid recipients in Southeastern Pennsylvania who also get Medicare will have to get their Medicaid coverage from one of three managed-care plans. New rules apply as well to about 14,000 people who have Medicaid alone and receive long-term care services. The deadline for choosing a plan for the new Community HealthChoices (CHC) program is Saturday, Nov. 17. (Burling, 11/14)

