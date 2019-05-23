As Room Temperature Rises, So Do Women’s Math And Verbal Scores

The study looks at the difference in women's productivity while working in environments that have been calibrated to men's bodies. In other public health news, concussions, transgender athletes, sunscreen, mental health, parenting, and more.

The New York Times: ‘Battle Of The Thermostat’: Cold Rooms May Hurt Women’s Productivity

It is a truth universally acknowledged — or at least, much discussed on social media — that a woman who works in an office is in want of a sweater. Office air conditioning is often set at a temperature that women find chilly; the resulting water-cooler debate has been called the “battle of the thermostat.” One study even suggested that because women have slower metabolic rates, the formula used to set temperatures in workplaces, which was developed decades ago based on the comfort of men, may overestimate women’s body heat production by 35 percent. (Greenwood, 5/22)

The Associated Press: Faces Of Concussions: NHL’s Head-On Battle With An Epidemic

Wearing a black shirt with “Fight for your happiness” on the front and “Sick not weak” on the back, Daniel Carcillo eats an apple as his wife makes a cappuccino nearby and their oldest daughter scampers around the kitchen. This is the family he always wanted, just not the life he expected. Carcillo is hurting inside and out after seven documented concussions in the National Hockey League and what he believes could be literally hundreds of traumatic brain injuries. (Whyno, 5/23)

The Washington Post: Transgender Powerlifter Mary Gregory Stripped Of World Records: ‘Where Do We Draw The Line?'

When Mary Gregory filled out the registration form to compete in a local weightlifting event, she checked the box that read “female” without hesitation. “I mean, that’s my gender,” she said. “I didn’t even think about it. That’s who I am.” If there were any questions, Gregory didn’t notice, and on April 27, after months of training, she strode onto the platform at the Best Western hotel just east of Charlottesville and wowed the spectators and fellow powerlifters in attendance. That night she posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding a trophy, telling her 120 followers about the records she set for her age and weight class in the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation, which organized the day’s competition. (Maese, 5/19)

USA Today: 'Safest' Sunscreens: Environmental Working Group Releases 2019 Review

With Memorial Day around the corner, sunscreens on the market today may be providing inferior sun protection or contain potentially harmful chemicals, an environmental advocacy organization says. In a review of more than 1,300 products with SPF in them, the Environmental Working Group found that about two-thirds did not meet its standard for protection or chemical safety. (Miller, 5/22)

PBS NewsHour: How Mental Health Checks May Help Restaurant Workers Temper Destructive Stress

The fast-paced, high-pressure environment and often low wages can take its toll on workers' mental health. His peer-to-peer counseling and support program, “I Got Your Back,” is now starting to spread. (Yang, 5/22)

The New York Times: There’s Evidence On How To Raise Children, But Are Parents Listening?

Does anything you do as a parent matter? This is a question that surely most parents have asked themselves, as they push through some of the harder parts of raising children — sleepless nights, tantrums, vomiting illnesses, harassing children to finish their homework. Given how much work parenting can be, most of us probably want to believe that, yes, it does matter. The evidence, however, is not always as clear. (Oster, 5/23)

The Washington Post: Her Two Sons Had A Rare Disease. After Their Deaths, Kathy Wales Left The Air Force To Become A Nurse.

Kathy Wales will perform the same tasks as her fellow nurses when she starts work, but she took a different path to wearing scrubs. The 15-year Air Force veteran stopped working in 2009 when her two young sons were diagnosed with a rare disease. She lost both in the years that followed — one to the illness, the other to suicide. Their deaths inspired her to build a new career that begins next month at a Virginia hospital, a path that involves working through grief, helping patients with their mental health and honoring the lives of her children. (Moyer, 5/22)

