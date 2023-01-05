‘As Scarce As Taylor Swift Tickets:’ The Saga Of Finding Children’s Tylenol
Axios reports on why the shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin continues, much to the frustration of parents of young children. Other public health news touches on forever chemicals, ketamine clinics for mental health, marijuana use among young adults, and more.
Axios:
Why We (Still) Can't Find Any Children's Tylenol
Respiratory viruses may come and go, but one constant for frustrated parents this season has been the shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin. How did some of the most common pediatric fever and pain remedies become as scarce as Taylor Swift tickets? Unlike last year's baby formula shortage, it's not because of a broken supply chain, but the result of unexpectedly high consumer demand. (Reed, 1/5)
ABC News:
Expected Surge In Virus That Can Paralyze Kids Didn’t Happen, Baffling Experts
"AFM cases have remained low in 2022, despite an uptick in enterovirus D68 circulation and infections," said Dr. Janell Routh, who leads the AFM and domestic polio team for the CDC's Division of Viral Diseases. "This is the first year such a large disconnect between EV-D68 and AFM has been observed since the association was noted in 2014," she said in an email correspondence with MedPage Today. The 30 cases of AFM confirmed at CDC so far this year is similar to numbers in other non-outbreak years, Routh pointed out. (Hein, 1/4)
In developments relating to "forever" chemicals —
Politico:
Lawsuit Alleges 'Forever Chemicals' In Popular Juice Brand
Despite being marketed as "all natural," Coca-Cola Co.'s Simply Tropical juice contains PFAS, according to the lawsuit filed Dec. 28. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the complaint alleges that the company violated state and federal consumer laws in marketing the product as free of synthetic substances. (Crunden, 1/4)
Also —
NBC News:
Ketamine Clinics For Mental Health Are Popping Up Across The U.S. Does The Treatment Work?
Inside Field Trip Health’s New York City clinic, the vibe is less doctor’s office, more tranquil spa. Tucked away on the 11th floor of a nondescript building, you can barely hear the clamor of the busy streets. Instead, this ketamine clinic feels like an oasis of zen, strewn with twinkle lights, lush greenery and comfy meditation pillows. (Dunn and Snow, 1/4)
Politico:
Young Adults Most Likely To Use Marijuana, National Survey Says
More than 52 million people used marijuana in 2021, according to the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health released Wednesday, with young adults accounting for the highest share of users. (Zhang, 1/4)
KHN:
Lost Sleep And Jangled Nerves: The Rising Onslaught Of Noise Harms Mind And Body
Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise. (Bluth, 1/5)