As Settlement Efforts Falter In Massive Case Against Opioid-Makers, Judge Tells Sides To Prep For Litigation

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is overseeing a case that consolidated more than 350 lawsuits from cities and states across the country against drugmakers for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic. Although Polster has been pushing for both sides to talk and get to the root of the crisis, it may end up going to court.

Bloomberg: Opioid Judge Allows Trial Prep As Settlement Talks Hit Snag

A push to resolve more than 350 lawsuits against the makers and distributors of opioid painkillers has hit a snag, so a federal judge cleared the way for lawyers to start collecting evidence for trials. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland said Wednesday “substantial progress’’ has been made in talks between U.S. cities and counties and Purdue Pharma LLP and other opioid makers and distributors, but both sides have found “barriers to a global settlement.’’ (Feeley and Hopkins, 3/7)

In other news on the crisis —

CQ: Governors Hunt For More Funding To Fight Opioid Addiction

Governors who are anxiously awaiting funding to fight opioid addiction are eyeing $6 billion set aside in the two-year budget deal (PL 115-123) for the epidemic that has yet to be appropriated or divvied up between federal agencies and the states. Two governors from opposite sides of the country and political spectrum, Maryland Republican Larry Hogan and Oregon Democrat Kate Brown, plan to ask for more funding in their testimony before the Senate health committee on Thursday. (Raman, 3/7)

The Hill: Opioid Crisis Spurs Medicaid Funds Push

Doctors, governors and health-care advocates are pressing Congress to lift a decades-old rule that greatly restricts Medicaid from being used to fund care for opioid addiction. Lifting the limits could help thousands of people — but could cost as much as tens of billions of dollars over a decade, a daunting sum to try to pay for. (Roubein and Sullivan, 3/7)

