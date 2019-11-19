As Speculation Swirls About Trump’s Health, Physician Insists Surprise Visit Wasn’t Prompted By Medical Emergency

Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump's physician, backed up the White House's explanation that this weekend's unplanned visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was a part of Trump's annual physical. But the statement hasn't squelched the speculation -- or stop the topic from becoming fodder for late-night comedians and political rivals alike.

Reuters: Trump Was Not Treated For Any Urgent Health Issues In Saturday's Exam: Physician

U.S. President Donald Trump's health examination on Saturday was "routine" and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday. Trump's unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, led to a variety of rumors about the health of the 73-year-old president, who generally eschews exercise and has waved away advice to lose some weight. (11/18)

The New York Times: White House Denies Trump Health Emergency

Mr. Trump was taken on Saturday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in his motorcade in a trip that had not been listed on his public schedule. He stayed for about two hours for what White House officials said were routine tests, but since the visit had not been revealed in advance and came only nine months after his last annual physical, it touched off much discussion about whether the president had an undisclosed health issue. Mr. Trump, 73, is the oldest man ever sworn in for a first term as president, and he is not known for a healthy diet or exercise other than weekend golf. (Baker, 11/18)

Politico: Trump’s Doctor Refutes Rumors Of A Serious Presidential Illness

Dr. Sean P. Conley, physician to the president, used a memo released by the White House late Monday night to refute speculation that Trump had suffered from chest pain or another serious issue that led him to suddenly depart the White House by motorcade on Saturday afternoon. ... Conley added in his memo that Trump also took a brief tour of the Bethesda, Md., medical center and met with staff. Trump also spoke with the family of a soldier going through surgery, then headed back to the White House. (Choi, 11/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Doctor Says Trump Exam Was Routine

White House officials denied that anything was wrong with the president. “The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Saturday. On Twitter, Ms. Grisham later called speculation about the president’s health irresponsible. In December 2014, President Obama made an unscheduled weekend trip to Walter Reed because of what the White House said was a sore throat that was determined to be caused by acid reflux. (Restuccia, 11/18)

USA Today: Donald Trump's Doctor Says President Was Not Evaluated For 'Urgent Or Acute' Illness

Though the White House usually discloses the president's weight, blood pressure and other details of an annual exam, Conley provided only the president's cholesterol numbers. Conley said he would provide a more comprehensive exam early next year. The president last had his annual physical in February. (Fritze, 11/18)

The Associated Press: Trump’s Weekend Hospital Visit Draws A Skeptical Reaction

“The one thing you can be absolutely sure of is this was not routine and he didn't go up there for half his physical,” tweeted Joe Lockhart, a press secretary under President Bill Clinton, who was himself impeached for perjury and obstruction. “What does it mean? It means that we just won't know what the medical issue was.” (Freking, 11/18)

NBC News: White House Defends Trump's Surprise Medical Exam Amid Skepticism Online

"Unless the healthiest man alive is shifting to fiscal year reporting, two medicals in the same year ain’t annual, it’s biannual," tweeted Philippe Reines, who was a top aide to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, whose health was also scrutinized during her campaign. "Perfect example of how the long history of false statements from White House has worn away any presumption of truthfulness," David Lauter, the Los Angeles Times' Washington bureau chief, tweeted. "Maybe Trump's hospital visit was routine, but burden of proof is on WH to show evidence." (Smith, 11/17)

The Washington Post: Trump's Health Under Scrutiny Again After Unplanned Visit To Walter Reed

On Monday, he remained out of public view, holding his meetings behind closed doors. He met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell inside the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, according to a White House official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity. A common cold would normally not be enough to prompt a visit to Walter Reed because the White House has adequate equipment and facilities to treat most minor illnesses and conduct routine tests. More comprehensive testing can be performed at Walter Reed. (Olorunnipa and Gardner, 11/18)

The Washington Post: Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Mock Trump's Mysterious Walter Reed Hospital Visit

The questions came pouring out of Trevor Noah on Monday night as the Comedy Central host struggled to make sense of President Trump’s mysterious weekend hospital visit, an unscheduled trip that has since renewed scrutiny on his health. “Was it a health emergency or did he need to get a marble removed from his nose again?” Noah asked. “We don’t know.” (Chiu, 11/19)

