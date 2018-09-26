As Syphilis Cases In Babies Soar To 20-Year High, Officials Stress Need For Testing Of Mothers, Early Treatment

Because the sexually transmitted disease is treatable with penicillin, the CDC is recommending pregnant women get tested at their first prenatal appointment, possibly again in their third trimester and at the time of delivery. Untreated cases can result in stillbirths or the baby dying. News on the report comes out of Texas and Florida, also.

Stat: Congenital Syphilis Cases Surge To 20-Year High As Officials Re-Up Calls For Testing

Cases of congenital syphilis reached a 20-year high last year after they more than doubled from 362 in 2013 to 918 in 2017, leading health authorities to emphasize the importance of testing all pregnant women. Congenital syphilis cases occur when a mother passes the bacteria to her baby during pregnancy or delivery and can cause a host of complications, including stillbirth, premature birth, and the death of the newborn. Babies who are born with syphilis can have neurological problems and may go blind or deaf within the first few years of their lives. (Joseph, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Newborn Syphilis Cases In US Reach Highest Level In 20 Years

The last time the number was that high or higher was in the 1990s. In adults, cases of syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases also are rising. Health officials say possible reasons include a wave of illegal drug use. They say women should be tested during pregnancy so they can be treated with antibiotics. (Sotbbe, 9/25)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Babies Born With Syphilis More Than Doubled Last Year, Part Of Nationwide Trend

The number of Texas babies born with syphilis more than doubled in 2017 and the state rate is now the nation’s fourth highest, according to a new report highlighting the increase nationally. The report, issued Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed 176 of the nation’s 918 cases of congenital syphilis last year occurred in Texas, up from its 2016 total of 71. Only Louisiana, Nevada and California reported a higher rate of cases than Texas. (Ackerman, 9/25)

"We are alarmed by the numbers, but at the same time they weren’t totally unexpected,” said Tammy Foskey, the sexually transmitted disease manager for the Texas Department of State Health Services. “There was a 20 percent increase in all female syphilis cases in 2017 and there are significant access issues in many minority and underserved populations. In addition, the state last year began digging more into the issue, uncovering cases we might have missed in past years.” (Ackerman, 9/25)

Miami Herald: Syphilis Cases Spike Among Newborns In Florida, U.S.

The number of babies born with syphilis in Miami-Dade and Broward counties has skyrocketed in recent years, contributing to a statewide and national trend that has raised concern among public health officials. ...Florida reported 93 cases of congenital syphilis, or about 41.3 per 100,000 births, in 2017, among the highest in the nation, the CDC said.(Chang, 9/25)

