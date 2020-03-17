As The Nation Grinds To A Halt, Some Wonder If Toll The Shutdown Is Taking Is Worth It

Closures sweep the country as governors take drastic measures to try to flatten the curve in their states. But there's some fear that this is an overreaction that will end up hurting more people in the end, because of how these shutdowns affect vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, media outlets cover just how extensively the closures run.

The Associated Press: US Governors Expand Shut Downs Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A growing number of governors ordered a partial shut down of their state economies Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, mandating that certain retailers cutoff sales, restaurants kick out diners and fitness centers close their doors. In other states, governors deferred those decisions to mayors and other local officials who went even further. Six counties in the San Francisco Bay area ordered nearly 7 million residents to stay inside, allowing them to venture out only for necessities during a three-week period starting Tuesday. (Lieb, 3/16)

The New York Times: Some Ask A Taboo Question: Is America Overreacting To Coronavirus?

No one wants to be seen as prioritizing profit or, say, youth soccer over saving lives. But in recent days, a group of contrarian political leaders, ethicists and ordinary Americans have bridled at what they saw as a tendency to dismiss the complex trade-offs that the measures collectively known as “social distancing” entail. Besides the financial ramifications of such policies, their concerns touch on how society’s most marginalized groups may fare and on the effect of government-enforced curfews on democratic ideals. Their questions about the current approach are distinct from those raised by some conservative activists who have suggested the virus is a politically inspired hoax, or no worse than the flu. (Harmon, 3/16)

The New York Times: ‘All Around Us Is Chaos.’ Inside A Rural Town Upended By The Virus.

Closing in on a week after the coronavirus had descended on his small, rural community, James D. Smith sat behind a microphone in the WCYN studio on Main Street for his regular morning show, “Coffee Break Extra.” On his head, he wore a dark blue cap that said “mayor,” and in his eyes, the stress of the past several days. “Everyone knows what’s going on,” the lifelong Cynthiana resident in his sixth year as mayor told listeners. “We’re keeping our hope up. We’re keeping our faith up. We’re keeping our chin up.” (Rojas, 3/17)

The New York Times: Can The Olympics Take Place In July? (This July?)

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing most of the world’s sports to a standstill. But one event that is still scheduled is the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin in late July. On Tuesday Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, will hold a conference call with the leaders of each national Olympic committee to discuss the prospects for the Tokyo Games. He will also be speaking with leaders of the international sports federations. (Futterman and Ward, 3/17)

Stateline: Coronavirus Closes State Legislatures

State capitols are emptying quickly as legislators put their sessions on hold and head home amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.Already, 11 legislatures have postponed their sessions, as health officials urge social distancing measures and discourage mass gatherings. Lawmakers in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have suspended or postponed their work, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. (Brown, 3/16)

The New York Times: Starbucks Goes From Sip And Stay To Grab And Go

There was a new sign affixed to Starbucks doors across the United States on Monday. “We have temporarily closed our seating area, but we remain open to serve you,” it said. “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.” The floor was unusually empty at one location in Upper Manhattan, with tables and chairs stacked near the windows. (Fortin, 3/16)

The Associated Press: DC Closes Gyms, Theaters, Orders Takeout Only In Restaurants

Washington, D.C., is shutting down all movie theaters and gyms, and ordering restaurants and bars to serve only takeout, as the nation's capital continues to ramp up its social distancing measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she is also placing local National Guard units on standby, but not actively deploying them yet. She said she envisions the National Guard playing a role in organizing mass virus testing sites in the future. (Khalil, 3/16)

The Washington Post: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Shuts Down Restaurants And Bars In Effort To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus

Maryland and the District have suspended on-site bar and restaurant service as of Monday evening and shut down movie theaters and gyms, as the region’s tally of reported novel coronavirus cases climbed past 100 and Virginia reported its second fatality. Restaurants may still offer food for carryout and delivery, but customers may not dine in. Officials said the shutdown will be fully enforced. (Olivo, Wiggins and Nirappil, 3/16)

CNN: Washington, DC, Orders Restaurant And Bar Closures To Limit Coronavirus Spread

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered all restaurants, bars, and clubs in the nation's capital to effectively close by 10 p.m. ET Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Take-out and delivery is still allowed. The suspension -- which also orders health clubs, spas, massage parlors and theaters to close by Tuesday -- is set to last until April 1. (LeBlanc, 3/16)

Kaiser Health News: Many Schools Have Closed ― But Not All. What Parents Need To Know About That Tough Call.

In the face of a global pandemic, thousands of K-12 school districts from Los Angeles to New York City and many cities in between announced closures in recent days. Every state is experiencing at least some school closures; in nearly three dozen states so far, governors have closed all public schools statewide. On Monday, President Donald Trump signaled even more closures may happen soon, saying children should “engage in schooling from home whenever possible.” (Barry-Jester, 3/17)

The New York Times: Is Closing The Schools A Good Idea?

Even as we take significant steps to distance ourselves from one another to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the hardest decisions has been whether to close schools. There are strong arguments on both sides. (Carroll, 3/17)

The Washington Post: ‘Buckling Down For This New Normal’: Families Adjust To Life Without School

For hundreds of thousands of students in the Washington region, Monday was the debut of a school experience like no other — the beginning of a shutdown that left many without classrooms or teachers, without desks or classmates or lunchrooms or recess. The first day of the school-less reality brought on by the global coronavirus outbreak meant online learning for some in the region, paper packets for others. It left some children idle. Others headed to campus for free school-provided meals. (St. George, Natanson and Stein, 3/16)

Boston Globe: Schools Are Shutting Down But Day-Care Centers Remain Open

Though more than 1 million Massachusetts students will stay home from school for the next three weeks to control the spread of the coronavirus, the state has left open child-care centers, which serve the youngest children who require the most hands-on care and who are notorious for spreading germs. That has some day-care teachers concerned about their continued vulnerability. More than 18,000 have signed an online petition urging the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care to mandate the closure of child-care centers, which remain open at the discretion of the providers. (Ebbert and Johnston, 3/16)

The Hill: Kentucky Derby To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns: Report

Officials are reportedly set to announce Tuesday that the historic Kentucky Derby would be postponed until the fall amid the coronavirus outbreak. The annual race, which draws thousands of spectators and millions more viewers across the country on TV, will be delayed until September, Fox affiliate WDRB reported Monday. (Bowden, 3/16)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Bars, Gyms Other Businesses Shuttered In Louisiana In Effort To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus

Alarmed by the community spread of the new coronavirus that has made Louisiana a hotspot nationally for the pandemic, government officials put in place an array of new restrictions on Monday that promise to disrupt life for virtually every citizen, ordering bars, gyms and casinos to close and banning gatherings of 50 or more people. (Karlin and Adelson, 3/16)

ABC News: Coronavirus Forces Supreme Court To Delay Cases To Protect Health Of Justices, Attorneys

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took the extraordinary step of postponing oral arguments for more than a dozen cases, including three that involve subpoenas for President Trump's financial records, citing "public health precautions" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. (Dwyer, 3/16)

CNN: College Board Cancels May SAT Exam Over Coronavirus Concerns

The SAT is canceled -- for now. The College Board, the organization behind the college placement exam, announced on Monday that it would no longer administer the test in May amid coronavirus concerns. March makeup exams are being canceled as well, and a new date has not yet been set for additional SAT testing opportunities. (Kim, 3/16)

CNN: Statue Of Liberty, Ellis Island To Close Because Of Coronavirus

The National Park Service on Monday temporarily suspended operations at the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island in response to the coronavirus outbreak. A date to reopen has not yet been determined, according to NPS officials. (Kim, 3/16)

Kaiser Health News: In Face Of Coronavirus, Many Hospitals Cancel On-Site Training For Nursing And Med Students

Yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic may be the clinical training that’s so essential for America’s future nurses and doctors. As university campuses close and disease prevention efforts intensify, hospitals, nursing homes and other health care venues in California and nationally are canceling clinical rotations for student nurses — and, in some cases, medical students. The rationale is to protect both students and patients from getting sick and to reserve personal protective equipment, including masks, that may be in short supply. (Feder Ostrov, 3/17)

Boston Globe: Ordinary Life In MA Is Over For Now: Walsh Orders Construction Shutdown, Tally Of Cases Statewide Rises To 197

The staggering scope of the coronavirus pandemic came into increasingly stark focus Monday as the MBTA announced it would cut back on service, schools across the state prepared to close for weeks, and Boston ordered a halt to major business and city construction projects, bringing a longtime building boom to a standstill. (Greenberg, Logan and Finucane, 3/16)

Boston Globe: MBTA To Reduce Train And Bus Service, Close Ferry

With ridership drastically reduced due to the coronavirus outbreak, the MBTA will limit weekday service starting Tuesday, running a Saturday schedule on the subway and most bus lines. The T said the reduced levels of service are meant to balance the needs to limit crowding while adequately serving a much smaller ridership that still includes essential workers in the wake of the shutdown of schools, workplaces, and the broader regional economy. (Vaccaro and Rocheleau, 3/16)

