As Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Continues To Spread, Healthy Kitchen Practices Can Make Your Thanksgiving Feast Safe

Nearly 88 percent of Americans are expected to eat turkey Thursday. Many want to know which brands to avoid as the yearlong outbreak spreads to 35 states. Without a source or supplier of the products that are making people sick, officials say the best advice for consumers is to handle raw turkey carefully.

The Associated Press: Why A Salmonella Outbreak Shouldn't Ruin Your Thanksgiving

There's no reason to skip Thanksgiving dinner because of a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey. That's according to health officials who've been monitoring the year-old outbreak. But they say it's a reminder to properly prepare your holiday bird. Cooking kills salmonella. (11/18)

The Washington Post: Salmonella Outbreak Continues In Turkey As Thanksgiving Approaches

Health officials say the investigation has been complex because the strain has been identified in a wide range of products, and investigators have been interviewing sick people to trace it back to a single source. Without a source or supplier of the product or products that are making people sick, officials say the best advice for consumers is to handle raw turkey carefully — including washing their hands, cutting boards and other utensils after touching raw turkey — and to cook it thoroughly to prevent illness. (Sun, 11/16)

Kaiser Health News: In Throes Of Turkey Salmonella Outbreak, Don’t Invite Illness To Your Table

Many who fell ill reported preparing or eating such products as ground turkey, turkey parts and whole birds. Some had pets who ate raw turkey pet food; others worked at turkey processing plants or lived with someone who did. Late Thursday, Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales LLC of Barron, Wis., recalled more than 91,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be connected to the illnesses. (Aleccia, 11/19)

