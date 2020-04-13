As Ventilators Dominate Attention, Shortages Of Drugs Needed By Patients On Those Machines Fly Under Radar
Hospitals are worried that no one is paying enough attention to the fact that there are looming shortages of drugs needed to treat COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, The Washington Post looks at how misinformation spread abut a malaria drug. And as scientists across the globe drop what they're doing to focus on the outbreak, hundreds of studies on treatments for other diseases stall.
The Washington Post:
Medications To Treat Ventilator Patients And People With Asthma Are Running Out Because Of Coronavirus
Hospitals in regions experiencing a surge of coronavirus patients are struggling to maintain supplies of antibiotics, antivirals and sedatives required for patients on ventilators, and other drugs produced in countries where the pandemic has halted or curbed manufacturing. Although overlooked by a public focused on shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, hospitals are increasingly concerned about future shortages of lifesaving drugs as authorities in India and other countries producing the drugs try to guarantee supplies for their own people. (Rowland and Slater, 4/12)
The New York Times:
Small Chloroquine Study Halted Over Risk Of Fatal Heart Complications
A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia. Chloroquine is closely related to the more widely used drug hydroxychloroquine. President Trump has enthusiastically promoted them as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus despite little evidence that they work, and despite concerns from some of his top health officials. (Thomas and Sheikh, 4/12)
The Washington Post:
How False Hope Spread About Hydroxychloroquine To Treat Covid-19 — And The Consequences That Followed
The world is looking for answers in the search for a treatment for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives across the globe. President Trump has repeatedly touted the anti-malarial medications hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as that much-needed solution. (Samuels and Kelly, 4/13)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Hydroxychloroquine: Coronavirus Patients Prescribed Controversial Drug At Las Vegas Hospital
University Medical Center on Tuesday began prescribing hydroxychloroquine to high-risk emergency room patients who test positive for COVID-19 but do not require immediate hospitalization. In doing so, UMC became the first Las Vegas-area hospital to dispense it on an outpatient basis, taking a cutting-edge position nationally in the use of the controversial experimental drug. (Hynes, 4/12)
NPR:
Coronavirus Pandemic Brings Hundreds Of U.S. Clinical Trials To A Halt
NPR has identified 440 studies that have been suspended since March 1 because of the outbreak. About a quarter of the studies put on hold were for cancer treatment. The studies involved as many as 200,000 people, though it's hard to know precisely how many were active in the studies at the time they were halted. (Lupkin, 4/11)