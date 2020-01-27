As Virginia Barrels Ahead On Gun Control, Counties Declare Themselves As ‘Second Amendment Sanctuaries’

At least 91 out of 95 counties in Virginia have declared themselves "sanctuaries" against gun control laws passed by the state. The battle in Virginia has drawn national attention. Gun violence news comes out of Tennessee and Texas, as well.

The Hill: Virginia Gun Control Fight Sparks Rush To Join 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries Movement

A contentious fight over gun control measures in Virginia is prompting hundreds of counties and localities around the country to declare themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries. "The national movement is growing momentum as the newly-elected Democratic legislature in Virginia plans stricter actions against guns, including universal background checks and "red flag" laws that would allow officials to seize guns from people considered to pose a threat. The push has sparked a strong reaction by those who support gun rights. Tens of thousands gathered in Richmond last week to protest against the planned action, while at least 91 out of 95 counties in Virginia have declared themselves "sanctuaries" against gun control laws passed by the state. (Coleman, 1/26)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Lawmaker Introduces 'Red Flag' Gun Law During 2020 Session

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to allow residents to petition the courts to temporarily remove firearms from relatives who may pose a threat. Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, is sponsoring a bill that would allow family members, household members, intimate partners or law enforcement to petition to temporarily confiscate guns from an individual who shows an immediate risk of harming themselves or others. This type of law, commonly known as "red flag" laws or extreme risk protection orders, is being introduced nationwide in response to gun violence. Under the proposed Senate Bill 1807, the petitioner would sign a sworn affidavit for the emergency protection order. If a judge grants the order, the person in question will be prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm during the period the order is in effect. (Hineman, 1/24)

Texas Tribune: Ken Paxton Pushes Texas City To Repeal Gun Store Regulation

After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened a lawsuit, the Galveston City Council repealed a local rule this week that aimed to put some space between gun shops and schools. Galveston previously had on its books some regulations that required a minimum of 200 feet of distance between gun stores and a school, place of worship or public park, reported The Houston Chronicle. (Fernandez, 1/24)

