As Virginia Democrats Race To Pass Gun Laws, Out-Of-State Militia Groups Gear Up For A Fight

Law enforcement and public safety officials say they are monitoring the situation, including several instances of threats toward Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Meanwhile, Democrats who are newly in power are eager to make good on campaign promises.

The New York Times: Democrats, Newly Dominant In Virginia, Race To Make New Laws

Virginia Democrats, who hold full control of state government for the first time in a generation, want to ban assault-style rifles. They want to get rid of statutes honoring Confederate leaders in dozens of Virginia cities. They intend to give undocumented people licenses to drive. And they want to do it all in the next 60 days. (Williams, 1/6)

The Washington Post: Out-Of-State Militias Vow Armed Protest Of Gun Control In Virginia

Gun rights advocates and militia members from around the country are urging thousands of armed protesters to descend on Virginia's capital later this month to stop newly empowered Democrats from passing gun-control bills. What began as a handful of rural Virginia counties declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” has jumped the state’s borders and become an Internet phenomenon. Far-right websites and commenters are declaring that Virginia is the place to take a stand against what they see as a national trend of weakening gun rights. (Schneider and Vozzella, 1/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription