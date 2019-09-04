As White House Draws Up Guns Plan, McConnell Embraces Wait-And-See Approach

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to see what President Donald Trump comes up with so that lawmakers are voting on legislation that actually has a chance to become law. The president's talking points in the last month or so have largely focused on mental health proposals, such as red flag laws. Meanwhile, in the latest Texas mass shooting, a look into the gunman's history shows that he was barred from buying a gun in 2014 due to a "mental health issue."

The Associated Press: McConnell Says He's Waiting On Trump To Chart Path On Guns

Congressional Republicans are waiting for the White House to chart a path forward on gun violence legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, effectively putting the burden on President Donald Trump to decide the GOP's legislative response to the spate of mass shootings that included another deadly attack in Texas over the weekend. Asked about prospects for a Senate vote on legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled House to expand background checks for gun purchases, McConnell said, "The administration is in the process of studying what they're prepared to support, if anything." (Daly, 9/3)

Reuters: Senate's McConnell Expects To Hear White House Position On Gun Control Soon

"The administration is in the process of studying what they are prepared to support, if anything. And I expect to get an answer to that next week," McConnell, a Republican, said in the interview. Congress returns to work next week after its August recess. "I said several weeks ago that if the president took a position on a bill so that we knew we would actually be making a law and not just having serial votes, I’d be happy to put it on the floor," McConnell said. (9/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Gun-Policy Talks Await Signal From Trump

White House officials have been meeting with lawmakers and their staffs for weeks about improving background checks, temporarily taking firearms away from dangerous people and boosting mental-health services. But Mr. Trump has yet to endorse a specific legislative package, raising doubts that anything will get done. With 2020 elections looming, fellow Republicans are looking to the president to provide them political cover if they are to support legislation that would restrict gun ownership. (Andrews and Restuccia, 9/3)

Politico: McConnell Vows To Bring Up Gun Legislation — As Long As Trump Backs It

Among the ideas under discussion are so-called red flag laws, which would allow a family member or a law enforcement official to petition a court for an order to take guns from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others. But Democrats say those laws are not enough and have called on McConnell to bring up the House’s universal background checks bill, which passed earlier this year. That bill so far has no Republican support. (Levine, 9/3)

CQ: Shootings Add To Pressure On Gun Research Funding Push

Lawmakers under pressure to address mass shootings could provide millions for research on gun violence, which would help fill a knowledge gap about policies that are most effective at reducing injuries and death, as Congress attempts to fund the government by Oct. 1. House Democrats have proposed $50 million to study gun violence, and academics say the government funding could ensure that the data collection infrastructure is adequate to support a broad research enterprise. (Siddons, 9/4)

The Associated Press: Texas Shooter Got Gun At Private Sale; Denied In 2014 Check

The gunman in a West Texas rampage that left seven dead obtained his AR-style rifle through a private sale, allowing him to evade a federal background check that blocked him from getting a gun in 2014 due to a “mental health issue,” a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The person did not say when and where the private sale took place. (Weber, Bleiberg and Balsamo, 9/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Texas Shooter Had Been Banned From Buying Firearms Because Mentally Unfit

A man who went on a deadly mass shooting spree across West Texas on Saturday was barred under federal law from owning or buying firearms because a court had previously determined he was mentally unfit, according to law-enforcement officials. Authorities on Tuesday were looking into whether the gunman, 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, bought the AR-15 style rifle used in the attack through a private sale, thus avoiding a background check, the officials said. The gunman had tried to buy a gun in January 2014 but failed because a nationwide criminal background check system flagged the mental health determination by a local court and prevented the purchase, according to the officials. (Frosch and Gurman, 9/4)

And in related news —

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Black Caucus Frustrated After Meeting With Governor On Gun Violence

Leaders of the Missouri Black Caucus met with Gov. Mike Parson to talk about gun violence but left without much hope for stricter gun control. The topic was discussed Tuesday, but state Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said the governor did not see legislative interest in making changes. (Driscoll, 9/3)

Texas Standard: Odessa, Texas Mayor "Mad As Hell" After Mass Shooting

Odessa Mayor David Turner spoke with David Brown of the Texas Standard on Tuesday, three days after a gunman killed seven people during a rampage in Odessa and Midland. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. (Brown and Fanning, 9/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription