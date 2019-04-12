At Height Of Opioid Crisis, Manufacturers’ Reps Visited New York Doctors’ Offices Almost Daily To Push Sales

The disclosures were the latest in New York's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors. In a county where Purdue and other manufacturers had the strongest marketing campaigns, emergency room visits for opioids were nearly three times higher than in other parts of the states. News on other opioid lawsuits comes out of Oklahoma, as well.

The New York Times: Opioid Sales Reps Swarmed New York At Height Of Crisis

Purdue Pharma’s sales force swept through New York State, visiting doctors and pharmacies nearly half a million times between 2006 and 2017 to promote OxyContin and other opioid painkillers. That is roughly 160 sales stops in the state each weekday during the height of the nation’s addiction crisis. The company’s flood-the-zone sales strategy was among the new disclosures contained in court papers filed on Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James of New York as part of the office’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and eight members of the Sackler family, who control Purdue. (Rashbaum, Rabin and Hakim, 4/11)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Judge, Not Jury, To Decide Case Against Drugmakers

An Oklahoma judge has ruled that he, not a jury, will decide the state's case against several drug manufacturers for their alleged role in the nation's deadly opioid crisis. The attorney general's office says Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman made the decision at Thursday's hearing that a jury won't hear the case. At least one of the defendants, Johnson & Johnson, had sought a jury trial. (4/11)

Politico Pro: Justice Department Clarifies Grant Language To Endorse Use Of Addiction Medication

The Justice Department on Thursday retreated from guidelines that allowed federal funding to go to drug courts that prohibit the use of addiction medication. A Bureau of Justice Assistance grant announcement earlier this year rolled back an Obama administration policy that cut off funding to those courts that denied entry to people on medication assisted treatment. (Ehley, 4/11)

And in other news —

The Associated Press: Herbal Supplement Kratom Is Tied To More US Deaths

U.S. health officials say overdose deaths involving the herbal supplement kratom are more common than previously reported. A government report released Thursday said kratom was a cause in 91 overdose deaths in 27 states. Officials previously said they knew of 44 nationally. Most who died had also taken heroin, fentanyl or other drugs. But kratom was the only substance detected in seven of the deaths. (Stobbe, 4/11)

USA Today: Kratom, Herbal Drug, Linked To More Overdose Deaths, CDC Says

Kratom – a plant grown naturally in Southeast Asia and often sold in powder capsules – was a cause of death in 91 overdoses in the United States from July 2016 to December 2017, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In seven of the overdoses, kratom was the only substance to test positive in a toxicology report, though the CDC says other substances couldn't be ruled out. (Miller, 4/11)

