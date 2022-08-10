Atlantic City Casino Dealers Want Smoking Ban, Reject Outdoor Area Idea
A proposal from state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas has been rejected by Atlantic City casino dealers, who are pushing for a smoking ban. Even walking through these areas exposes workers to secondhand smoke risks, they say. Also: child vaccines, recreational pot and more.
AP:
Atlantic City Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, said Tuesday the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. (Parry, 8/9)
In health news from Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, and Texas —
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan's Childhood Vaccination Rates Fall 6.5% Since 2019
"We have seen a 6% drop in toddler vaccinations in Michigan over the past two years, which is alarming," said Dr. Delicia Pruitt, medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department. "As it currently stands, 32% of Michigan toddlers are at risk for preventable disease because their immunizations are not up to date. (Jordan Shamus, 8/9)
AP:
Missouri Voters Set To Weigh In On Recreational Marijuana
A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. (Ballentine, 8/9)
The Boston Globe:
Portuguese Man O’ War Sightings In Mass. Prompt Beach Closures
A recent flurry of Portuguese man o’ war sightings have prompted temporary beach closures in Massachusetts over the past several days after officials spotted the dangerous jellyfish relatives in Yarmouth, Westport, and Chatham. (Huynh, 8/9)
The 19th:
Austin Schools Offer Free Menstrual Products To Combat Period Poverty In Texas.
When Austin public school students return to classes this month, they will find a new amenity awaiting them in the bathrooms: dispensers of free maxi pads and tampons. (Nittle, 8/9)