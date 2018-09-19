Attorney General Races, Which Usually Fly Under Radar, Are Front And Center As ACA Lawsuit Heats Up

Democratic attorneys general have been using their position to act as a check on President Donald Trump, including a defense of the health law in a case that questioned its constitutionality after the federal government backed the challengers. Now, candidates are using that record as they head into midterms.

Politico: Obamacare Lawsuit Boosts Democrats In State AG Races

Democrats believe they have their best chance in years to flip crucial state attorney general seats by trumpeting the same message that drew furious protesters to town halls and to the polls last year: Republicans are trying to take away your health care. These down-ballot races usually fly under the radar, but they are front and center in 2018 as many Democratic officeholders have turned the positions into the cornerstone of resistance to President Donald Trump, challenging dozens of his policies in court, from the separation of immigrant families at the border, to the ban on travel from several Muslim countries, to the crackdown on marijuana sales in states that legalized the drug. (Ollstein, 9/18)

And in other midterm news —

The Hill: Beto O'Rourke Calls For Texas To Expand Medicaid

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) on Monday called for the state of Texas to expand Medicaid. "Texas should expand Medicaid today," O'Rourke, who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), for a U.S. Senate seat this November, tweeted, linking to an editorial from The Houston Chronicle about the program that helps people with limited resources receive medical care. (Wise, 9/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription