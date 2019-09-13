Attorneys General Discourage Use Of At-Home Rape Kits: ‘Sexual Assault Demands Real Response’

Attorneys general in at least four states have issued warnings about kits sold online that allow women to conduct their own sexual assault exam. "Proper medical attention and accurate evidence collection are of critical importance to supporting survivors,'' said New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said Thursday.

The Associated Press: Attorneys General Warn About 'At-Home Rape Kit' Companies

Two companies are under fire for saying they want to sell do-it-yourself rape kits to sexual assault survivors. Attorneys general in several states have sent cease-and-desist letters to the MeToo Kits Company, based in New York City, and the New Jersey-based The Preserve Group, saying the evidence-collection kits are no substitute for a professional forensic exam. (9/12)

North Carolina Health News: MeToo Kit Will Hurt Rapist Prosecutions, AG Warns

Creators of the MeToo Kit say the evidence collection process is so simple, anyone can do it. Following the instructions on a smartphone app, victims can conduct their own sexual assault exam. MeToo Kit Co. CEO Madison Campbell told Carolina Public Press that users should able to complete an at-home kit in less than 15 minutes. While the time it takes may vary by individual, “the whole goal is to be as easy and seamless as possible,” Campbell said. (Martin, 9/13)

Kaiser Health News: A Dubious Product: A Rape Kit For Home Use

Alongside other “essential” household supplies for sale on Amazon, there’s now a product offered that might give consumers pause: an at-home rape kit. The “PRESERVEkit,” listed for $29.95, is intended for those who have been sexually assaulted. It is advertised as “containing all of the tools and step-by-step directions needed for the proper collection of evidence if going to the police or medical facility is not an option.” (Knight, 9/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription