Authorities Release 10-Year-Old Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy

Border Patrol agents had taken the girl into custody following emergency gallbladder surgery and held her at a facility in San Antonio, Texas for unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The Associated Press: Immigrant Girl With Cerebral Palsy Released, Now With Family

U.S. authorities released a 10-year-old immigrant girl with cerebral palsy who had been detained by border agents after surgery because she is in the U.S. without legal permission. The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said that Rosa Maria Hernandez was returned to her family Friday. Her parents brought her into the U.S. from Mexico in 2007, when she was a toddler, and they live in the Texas border city of Laredo. (11/4)

Reveal: Detained Immigrant Girl Released But Future Remains Uncertain

Federal immigration authorities released Rosa Maria Hernandez on Friday after more than a week in detention. A lawyer for the girl’s family confirmed to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times she was released to relatives from a San Antonio facility for undocumented minors. While he applauded the child’s release, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro noted that her future is uncertain because federal authorities have not determined whether she’ll be able to remain in this country. (Devall, 11/4)

Meanwhile, Justice Department lawyers accuse the American Civil Liberties Union of misleading them about an immigrant teen's abortion —

The Associated Press: Government Says Teen's Lawyers Misled Them In Abortion Case

Asking the Supreme Court to get involved, the Trump administration on Friday accused lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of misleading the Justice Department in the case of a pregnant immigrant teen who was able to obtain an abortion following a lawsuit. (11/3)

Politico Pro: HHS seeks Supreme Court Review Of Abortion Case Involving Undocumented Teen

In a petition, HHS alleged that American Civil Liberties Union lawyers rescheduled an abortion for the undocumented 17-year-old soon after the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled in her favor, so it would be earlier than planned. ...HHS is now urging the Supreme Court to vacate the lower court’s ruling against the federal government and assert instead that the federal government has no obligation to facilitate abortions for unaccompanied minors in its custody. (Cancryn, 11/3)

