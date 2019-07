Azar Announces System Will Be Set Up To Allow Americans To Legally Access Cheaper Drugs From Canada

The Food and Drug Administration will have oversight of the process, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. The move comes after the Trump administration has faced several setbacks on its drug pricing strategy.

The Associated Press: US Plan To Allow Prescription Drugs From Canada

The Trump administration says it will set up a system allowing Americans to legally access lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made the announcement Wednesday morning. Azar, a former drug industry executive, says U.S. patients will be able to import medications safely and effectively, with oversight from the Food and Drug Administration. States, drug wholesalers and pharmacists would act as intermediaries for consumers. (7/31)

