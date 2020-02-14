Azar Grilled About Administration’s Lack Of A ‘Replacement’ Plan For ACA If It’s Overturned By Supreme Court

Although the Trump administration promises that it will protect popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act even if the law is struck down, officials have yet to provide a detailed plan on how they would accomplish that without the less popular parts. HHS Secretary Alex Azar bore the brunt of congressional Democrats' frustration during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday.

Modern Healthcare: Senate Democrats Blast Azar Over Affordable Care Act Lawsuit

Senate Democrats grilled HHS Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday over the Trump administration's lawsuit that could strike down the Affordable Care Act and its reluctance to provide details about a plan to protect consumers if the lawsuit succeeds. While Democrats on the campaign trail have primarily focused on the differences between their own healthcare plans, Democrats in Congress have homed in on President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he supports protecting patients with pre-existing conditions despite pursuing a lawsuit that could eliminate existing protections. (Cohrs, 2/13)

The Hill: Democrats Press Trump Official For Answers On ObamaCare Replacement Plan

"I don't know what you're waiting for. If you have a better idea show us, but I have yet to see one plan that the administration has put forward," Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) told Azar during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the HHS budget request. (Hellmann, 2/13)

