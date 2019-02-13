Background Checks, Other Campus Reforms Included In Settlement Over USC Gynecologist

The case involves hundreds of students and alumni who have accused Dr. George Tyndall of committing sexual or inappropriate conduct during physical exams. Beyond the monetary damages in the settlement, USC will have to agree to conduct background checks that delve into prior history of sexual harassment, improve employee training, and bolster staffing so that female students always have the option of seeing a female doctor. The university will also be asked to create a position for “an independent women’s health advocate” to ensure complaints about improper sexual or racial conduct are investigated. Meanwhile, six male graduates have filed a lawsuit against another USC doctor.

Attorneys for women who said they were sexually abused by a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California say a $215 million settlement includes groundbreaking campus reforms. Attorneys say a proposed lawsuit settlement filed Tuesday in federal court will require the university to put procedures in place for identifying, preventing and reporting sexual abuse and racial misconduct. Hundreds of students and alumni accused Dr. George Tyndall of committing sexual or inappropriate conduct during physical exams. Tyndall denied the allegations. (2/12)

Under the terms of the class-action settlement, every former patient who saw Tyndall for a women’s health issue will be eligible for a minimum payment of $2,500. ... Women who submit to an interview with the special master will be eligible for an award of up to $250,000. To calculate each patient’s award, the special master will work with a team of experts in gynecology, psychology and sexual trauma. Beyond the compensation, the settlement requires USC to agree to a series of administrative changes. The university is to create a position for “an independent women’s health advocate” to ensure complaints about improper sexual or racial conduct are investigated. (Ryan and Hamilton, 2/12)

In another blow to USC’s student health clinic, six male graduates filed a lawsuit this week accusing a men’s health doctor of sexual battery and harassment during appointments. The suit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Dr. Dennis Kelly made demeaning remarks to defendants, all recent graduates who identify as gay or bisexual, about their sexual practices and performed unnecessary rectal exams designed to embarrass them or “to satisfy his own prurient sexual desires.” (Hamilton and Ryan, 2/12)

For more than two decades, government pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber raised suspicions that he was a pedophile. The Wall Street Journal and Frontline investigate how the Indian Health Service doctor was transferred from reservation to reservation and allowed to continue to treat children despite accusations he was sexually abusing Native American boys. (2/12)

Del. Heather Bagnall has proposed legislation to forbid health care practitioners, students and trainees from performing pelvic, rectal or prostate exams on unconscious or anesthetized patients without written consent or unless medically necessary. House Bill 364 would give patients peace of mind who may be concerned about such examinations as Maryland currently does not outlaw it, said Bagnall, D-Arnold. (Cook, 2/12)

