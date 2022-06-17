Backlash Grows Over Va. Official Who Says Racism Isn’t A Public Health Crisis

Black state lawmakers are "nothing short of outraged" after state health commissioner Colin Greene told The Washington Post that invoking racism alienates white people. Other state news is from Ohio, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Alaska, and Missouri.

The Washington Post: Black Lawmakers Outraged By Youngkin's Public Health Chief Demand Action

Black state lawmakers on Thursday demanded accountability from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after his health commissioner, Colin Greene, dismissed the impact of structural racism on negative health outcomes for mothers of color and their babies, demoralizing a staff committed to protecting them. Lawmakers, who said they were “nothing short of outraged at the actions and insular comments,” stopped short of calling for Greene’s resignation but requested a meeting with Youngkin (R), Greene and John Littel, secretary of Health and Human Resources, to determine how the administration will tackle health disparities. (Portnoy and Schneider, 6/16)

Columbus Dispatch: A Franklin County Toddler Is Ohio's First Measles Case Since 2019

A 17-month-old girl from Franklin County is Ohio's first case of measles since 2019, the state Department of Health announced Thursday. The infected toddler recently traveled to a country with confirmed measles cases. She is under the jurisdiction of the Columbus Department of Health, which means she most likely resides in Columbus, though there is a slight chance she lives in Worthington since the department also serves that city. A statement by the Columbus Department of Health said an early investigation showed little risk to the public, and the affected family is isolating at home. The state is not disclosing additional information about the girl. (Behrens, 6/16)

AP: Massachusetts House OKs Bill To Expand Mental Health Access

The Massachusetts House approved a bill Thursday designed to expand access to mental health services. Democratic House leaders said the proposal addresses a variety of pressing needs including acute psychiatric care, the behavioral health of young people, strengthening community-based mental health services and investing in the behavioral health workforce. The bill was passes unanimously by the House. (LeBlanc, 6/16)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Students With Disabilities Get More Time To Finish School Under Bill Heading To Sununu

A new bill would give students with disabilities an extra year to finish high school and extend access to special education services. House Bill 1513 passed in the New Hampshire Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Chris Sununu’s approval. The state would change how it defined the age window of “children with disabilities.” Right now, children ages 3 to 21 are eligible for special education services offered by school districts. HB 1513 would extend the age limit to “21 inclusive,” meaning students could receive services until they turn 22, a provision that aligns with federal law. Karen Rosenberg, the policy director of Disability Rights Center, said the passage of this law would be a crucial step for New Hampshire. (Bratton, 6/17)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Providers Learn How To Better Help Brazilian Immigrants

New Hampshire is home to a growing Brazilian population, but some local advocates and medical providers say miscommunication and cultural misunderstandings can make it difficult for people in this community to access healthcare. A recent training hosted by Ascentria Care Alliance, an organization supporting local immigrants and refugees, sought to help New Hampshire medical providers better meet the needs of their Brazilian patients. The virtual webinar brought together Brazilian health professionals to answer questions and offer advice about improving patient-doctor interactions: addressing language barriers, taking more time to get to know their patients during medical appointments, and better understanding the hurdles that might make it challenging to access healthcare. (Lozada, 6/17)

Anchorage Daily News: Mat-Su School Board Approves First Local Transgender Athlete Ban In Alaska

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District board on Wednesday approved Alaska’s first local ban on transgender girls participating in girls sports and other school-sponsored activities. The change requires schools designate school-sponsored athletic teams or sports as male, female or coed and require participation in a female sport to be based on the participant’s biological sex at birth. Officials say the Mat-Su policy will not apply to visiting teams from other districts. (Hollander, 6/16)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Faisal Khan, Acting St. Louis County Health Director, To Step Down

Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, will step down from his post Sept. 2, officials announced Thursday. Khan, 48, submitted a resignation letter Thursday to County Executive Sam Page, calling his appointment over the last year “an honor and a privilege. ”The letter did not state a specific reason for the departure. Khan did not respond to a request for comment. Khan has served as acting health director since February 2021, returning to a department where he had worked from 2010 to 2018, including the last three years as health director. (Benchaabane, 6/16)

