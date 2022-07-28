Bacteria That Causes Melioidosis Found In US Soil, Water For The First Time
The bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei, was discovered in Southern Mississippi, leading the CDC to put U.S. doctors on alert. “This is a big deal because clinicians generally speaking only consider melioidosis in patients who have recent travel to an endemic area like Thailand, South Asia, Australia," Julia Petras, an epidemic intelligence service officer with CDC’s bacterial special pathogens branch, told STAT.
The New York Times:
Potentially Deadly Bacteria Detected In U.S. Soil For First Time
AP:
Bacteria That Causes Rare Tropical Disease Found In US Soil
Stat:
CDC: Bacterium That Causes Rare Disease Likely Endemic Along Gulf Coast
“This is a big deal because clinicians generally speaking only consider melioidosis in patients who have recent travel to an endemic area like Thailand, South Asia, Australia. They would not consider just somebody living in the Gulf Coast area who has never traveled, that they would have melioidosis,” Julia Petras, an epidemic intelligence service officer with CDC’s bacterial special pathogens branch, told STAT. (Branswell, 7/27)
Separately, a rare brain-eating amoeba is found in Iowa —
CBS News:
Brain-Eating Parasite Found In Iowa Lake, 1 Dead
Federal and state health officials on Wednesday confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in an Iowa lake after one swimmer was infected and later died. The lake will remain open as infections are rare, but officials will create signage that warns of the parasite. The amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, was found in the Lake of Three Fires, which is located in Bedford, Iowa, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Christen Jones, 7/27)