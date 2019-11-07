Ban On E-Cigarette Flavors Expected Within Days, But It’s Unclear Where Administration Will Fall On Mint

President Donald Trump who announced in September that flavors other than tobacco would be banned seems to have softened on his stance following a torrent of lobbying from pro-vaping groups and users.

USA Today: Fed Ban On Flavored Vapes Imminent, Menthol And Vape Stores May Be Spared

Federal regulators are expected to announce a ban on electronic cigarette flavors other than tobacco and menthol within days, although it's unclear if mint flavors will be allowed or reformulated as menthol. Another possible exemption could be vaping products sold in vape stores rather than convenience stores, which is where the under-aged youth who are the focus of the ban often shop. (O'Donnell, 11/6)

Bloomberg: Vape Shops Likely To Be Exempted In Planned FDA E-Cig Curbs

The Trump administration may exempt vape shops when it unveils expected restrictions on e-cigarette flavors, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said. Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Conway drew a line between two groups of flavors -- tobacco and menthol on one side, and mint, fruit and all other flavors on the other. The latter group appeals to kids and the White House must address use by minors, she said. (Wingrove and Porter, 11/6)

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Vaping And Smoking Age Would Be 21 Under Wisconsin Legislation

Legislators from both parties are seeking to set the age to buy tobacco and vaping products at 21. Now, people have to be 18 to buy tobacco and nicotine products. There is no minimum age to buy vaping products that don't have nicotine. (Marley, 11/6)

