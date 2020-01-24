Ban On Using Campaign Funds For Health Insurance Hurts Working-Class Americans, House Candidate Says

Nabilah Islam, a progressive Democrat from Georgia, says that the ban on using fund for health insurance and other living expenses makes running for Congress cost prohibitive and keeps working-class Americans from running.

The Hill: House Candidate Asks FEC To Let Her Use Campaign Funds For Health Insurance

Nabilah Islam, a progressive Democrat running for a House seat in Georgia, is asking the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to let her use campaign funds to purchase health insurance. Islam, 30, said the ban on using campaign funds for health insurance creates hurdles for working class Americans to overcome if they wish to run for office. “Running for Congress, running for office, is cost prohibitive,” Islam told The Hill. (Klar, 1/24)

11alive.Com/WXIA: Atlanta-Area Congress Hopeful Seeks Ruling To Use Campaign Funds For Health Insurance

"I think what I want to do is give this community a voice, a voice it’s never had, reflective representation of someone who has actually lived the shared experiences of the people who live here," she told 11Alive. ... "People from marginalized communities, she said in a release, are held back from running for office by the financial burdens of everyday living. (Raymond, 1/22)

