Battle Over Missouri’s Sole Abortion Clinic To Go To Administrative Panel In August, But Injunction Expires Friday

If nothing is done before tomorrow, the state could, for at least a short amount of time, become the first in the nation without a clinic performing abortions. A judge tossed the case over to an administrative panel, which decides cases related to state agencies on more than 100 issues, including professional licensing. Abortion news also comes out of Texas, Arkansas and Kentucky.

The Wall Street Journal: Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic To Get Case Heard In August

A Missouri commission charged with determining the fate of the state’s last abortion clinic will hear the case in August, weeks after the expiration, set for Friday evening, of the injunction that has kept the clinic operating.Lawyers representing the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region filed a motion to the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission Tuesday asking it to allow the clinic to continue operating as an abortion provider, as the commission considers the case. (Calfas, 6/26)

Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Providers Worry New Law Will Cut Other Health Services

Texas lawmakers' latest move to block public money from going to abortion providers and their affiliates is creating a murky picture for the future of women’s health care and some community health programs in Texas. That includes some services unrelated to abortion and reproductive health, like sharing information about sexual health on college campuses or helping local governments prevent disease outbreaks. Senate Bill 22, which goes into effect Sept. 1, prohibits government entities from providing anything of value to an abortion clinic or an affiliate, even if the money isn’t explicitly for abortions or the clinic doesn’t perform the procedure. (Korte, 6/27)

The Associated Press: Lawsuit Filed Challenging Arkansas' 18-Week Abortion Ban

Abortion rights supporters on Wednesday challenged an Arkansas law banning the procedure 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy and another requirement that they say would likely force the closure of the state's only surgical abortion clinic. In all, the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood targets three abortion restrictions and asks a federal judge to block them before they take effect July 24. (6/26)

Louisville Courier Journal: Women's Rights: Kentucky's Abortion 'Reversal' Law To Take Effect

A new Kentucky law takes effect Thursday that requires doctors to tell patients that some abortions can be reversed, a claim disputed by the medical establishment, even as a similar law in another state faces a legal challenge from two national organizations. Senate Bill 50, which passed in Kentucky's 2019 legislative session, requires doctors to counsel patients seeking to terminate an early-stage pregnancy with medication that the process can be reversed by a different medication. (6/26)

