Battleground Pennsylvania’s Primary Serves As ‘Dry Run,’ Even As Protests Add Extra Layer Of Uncertainty
A handful of states hold presidential primaries today in a major test of what voting looks like during a pandemic. Pennsylvania, especially, is viewed as a testing ground for both parties' strategies to get out the vote. But protests and curfews could throw a wrench in those plans.
The New York Times:
What Pennsylvania’s ‘Dry Run’ Election Could Reveal About November
Every weekend since Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania issued a statewide stay-at-home order, on April 1, millions of cellphones across the commonwealth have buzzed with text messages from the state Democrats, checking on the status of voters’ mail-in ballots. During that period, state Republicans called two million phones around the state to try to mobilize support, and the Republican National Committee sent applications for mail-in ballots to thousands of targeted voters there. (Corasaniti, 6/2)
The Washington Post:
In Pa., Officials Prepare For Coronavirus, Civil Unrest To Disrupt Tuesday Primary
Election officials across Pennsylvania are bracing for a chaotic day of voting in Tuesday’s primary, as the convergence of the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd threaten to close in-person polling locations, even as thousands of voters who requested mail-in ballots still haven’t received them. In Philadelphia, city officials said they were working with police and other emergency personnel to prevent violence from disrupting voting. (Gardner, 6/1)
Politico:
Mass Upheaval And Pandemic Spell Trouble For Tuesday's Mega-Primary
With widespread curfews keeping residents in their homes and some ballot-return locations shuttered, some voters could end up disenfranchised, voting rights activists warned. "We are particularly concerned about how the protests, and particularly the response to the protests, are going to affect voting," said Suzanne Almeida, the interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania. She cited two particular stress points: curfews and an increased police presence. "If you look at the genesis of the protest that we saw over the weekend, it is police violence toward people of color," Almeida said. "Then asking people to walk through, or near, or around police or National Guard who are armed can feel dangerous. Particularly voters of color, but other voters as well." (Montellaro, 6/2)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Pa. Extends 2020 Primary Election Mail Ballot Deadlines For Philadelphia, Five Other Counties
Voters in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and certain other parts of Pennsylvania will have an additional week for elections officials to receive their primary mail ballots if they are sent on Tuesday, officials said Monday. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf initially suggested he had extended the deadline for the entire state. The current deadline requires elections officials to have received mail ballots by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when polls close. (Lai, 6/1)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
What We’re Watching For In Tuesday’s Unprecedented Pennsylvania Primary Election
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday extended the deadline for receiving mail ballots in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and a handful of other counties. Even with that change, could Tuesday produce another Wisconsin, where voters in April were forced to stand in long lines and thousands of ballots didn’t reach voters in time? How long will it take to get results? And is there anything the outcome can tell us about the state of play in a swing state critical to the presidential election? (Tamari and Lai, 6/2)