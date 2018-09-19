Bayer Asks Court To Toss $289M Verdict Against Monsanto Weed Killer Blamed For Cancer

Arguing that Roundup poses no health risks, the company said the evidence presented at the trial, the first of thousands to come against glyphosate-based weed killers, was not valid.

Reuters: Bayer's Monsanto Asks U.S. Court To Toss $289 Million Glyphosate Verdict

Bayer AG unit Monsanto on Tuesday asked a California judge to throw out a $289 million jury verdict awarded to a man who alleged the company's glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, gave him cancer. The company said in motions filed in San Francisco's Superior Court of California that the jury's decision was insufficiently supported by the evidence presented at trial by school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson. (Bellon, 9/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Bayer Steps Up Legal Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed For Cancer

The jury in that case ruled unanimously in favor of a former groundskeeper who sought to hold the maker of Roundup liable for his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The verdict came only two months after the German pharmaceutical and chemical conglomerate sealed its takeover of Monsanto, the U.S. agriculture giant that invented the herbicide. Bayer shares have dropped about 22% since the verdict to five-year lows. (Bunge and Bender, 9/18)

