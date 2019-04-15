Before New Artificial Intelligence Can Start Making Diagnoses, The FDA Demands A Broad Range Of Requirements

Michael Abramoff, an ophthalmologist, spent years developing a computer algorithm that could scan retina images for early signs of diabetic retinopathy. It made better calls than he did, he said, but convincing the FDA that it was safe and effective took extra work. News on technology also looks at health breaches in government databases and a new online forum for innovation.

NPR: FDA AI Challenge: How To Assess Safety And Effectiveness

When Merdis Wells visited the diabetes clinic at the University Medical Center in New Orleans about a year ago, a nurse practitioner checked her eyes to look for signs of diabetic retinopathy, the most common cause of blindness. At her next visit, in February of this year, artificial intelligence software made the call. The clinic had just installed a system that's designed to identify patients who need follow-up attention. (Harris, 4/14)

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Breaches Reported In March Exposed Data Of 883,000 People

More than 883,000 people had data exposed in healthcare breaches reported to the federal government last month. That's down from a whopping 2 million people whose data was compromised in healthcare breaches reported in February, according to HHS' Office for Civil Rights, the agency that maintains the government's database of healthcare breaches. (Livingston, 4/12)

Modern Healthcare: Physicians, Tech Startups Connect Through New AMA Partnership

The American Medical Association has launched a new project with Sling Health, a national biotechnology incubator, in an effort to integrate physician perspectives into new technology development as early as possible. The two groups debuted the project, called the Clinical Problem Database, on the AMA's Physician Innovation Network, an online forum that connects physicians with digital health companies seeking clinician feedback. (Cohen, 4/12)

