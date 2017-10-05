Behind The Scenes: How The Tom Price Story Unfolded

Politico reporters describe what went into tracking former HHS Secretary Tom Price's use of chartered jets. In other news, House Democrats want details on White House adviser Kellyanne Conway's trips.

Politico: How We Found Tom Price’s Private Jets

The first tip came from a casual conversation with a source back in May: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was using private jets for routine travel, possibly in violation of federal travel rules that allowed such flights only when commercial options weren’t available. But it was a tip and little else – no times, no names of charter services and not even a schedule from a notoriously secretive cabinet secretary. (Diamond and Pradhan, 10/4)

The Hill: Cummings Demands Documents About Conway's Flights With Price

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee wants details from the White House about any private jet trips counselor Kellyanne Conway took with former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price. In a letter to Conway, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) asked for documentation related to all of the private, noncommercial, or military flights she’s taken since joining the Trump administration. (Weixel, 10/4)

