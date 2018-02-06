Behind The Scenes Of Trump’s War On Opioids Confusion, Uncertainty Reigns Under Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway has taken a leading role in the the Trump administration's efforts to curb the epidemic, but is reported to be freezing out experts who have experience with public health policy.

Politico: Kellyanne Conway’s 'Opioid Cabinet' Sidelines Drug Czar’s Experts

President Donald Trump’s war on opioids is beginning to look more like a war on his drug policy office. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has taken control of the opioids agenda, quietly freezing out drug policy professionals and relying instead on political staff to address a lethal crisis claiming about 175 lives a day. The main response so far has been to call for a border wall and to promise a "just say no” campaign. (Ehley and Karlin-Smith, 2/6)

In other news on the crisis —

The Associated Press: Patients To Address Court In Doctor's Opioid Kickback Scheme

Victims of a scheme in which a doctor prescribed them a highly addictive opioid spray in exchange for kickbacks are expected to tell a federal judge how their lives were affected, including stories of overdoses, monthslong withdrawals, weight loss and broken bones from falling while on the powerful drug. Jerrold Rosenberg told one patient, "Stop crying, you're acting like a child," when she complained of severe side effects, which included losing 40 pounds and repeated vomiting for years, according to an excerpt of grand jury testimony filed by prosecutors in the case. (Smith, 2/5)

