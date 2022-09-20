Being A Late-To-Bed Person May Mean Higher Health Risks
Type 2 diabetes and heart disease risks go up if you are a night owl, a report in CNN says. Meanwhile, a different report says high blood pressure can be lowered by breath training, and a study asks if donating blood can harm blood donors. CBD foods and a Colgate recall are also in the news.
CNN:
Night Owls Have Higher Risk Of Diabetes, Heart Disease, Study Says
If you prefer to go to bed and get up later -- a sleep chronotype known as being a night owl -- you may be at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, a new study found. (LaMotte, 9/19)
NPR:
High Blood Pressure Is Significantly Lowered With Breath Training
"The muscles we use to breathe atrophy, just like the rest of our muscles tend to do as we get older," explains researcher Daniel Craighead, an integrative physiologist at the University of Colorado Boulder. To test what happens when these muscles are given a good workout, he and his colleagues recruited healthy volunteers ages 18 to 82 to try a daily five-minute technique using a resistance-breathing training device called PowerBreathe. (Aubrey, 9/20)
Stat:
A New Study Asks: Are We Harming Blood Donors By Taking Blood?
One question has plagued the field of blood donation for as long as there have been transfusions: Are we harming blood donors by taking blood from them? (Trang, 9/20)
Stat:
The FDA Is Pushing Back On CBD-Filled Foods, Drinks
Major food makers are ready to cash in on selling CBD-filled foods and drinks. But the Food and Drug Administration isn’t having it. (Florko, 9/20)
NPR:
Family Dollar Recalls Colgate Products After Being Improperly Stored
Family Dollar is recalling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste sold across 11 states because products were stored outside of their recommended temperature requirements. In a recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected items impact Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash products. (Franklin, 9/19)