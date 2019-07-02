Best Ways To Curb Teen Vaping? New State Laws Aimed At Raising Legal Age To 21 Won’t Do It Alone

Even as San Francisco has adopted a ban on e-cig sales and states have passed laws raising the purchasing age, the trend among teens to vape is on the upswing, health officials say, and threatens to undermine a decades-long decline in teen smoking. News on efforts to stem nicotine use comes from Vermont, Georgia and Massachusetts, as well.

The Washington Post: Teen Vaping: More States Are Targeting Epidemic Use, But Health Advocates Say It's Not Enough

More restrictive smoking laws took effect Monday in Virginia, Illinois, Florida and Vermont — the latest in a line of legislative efforts designed to combat what some say is a teen vaping epidemic. Virginia and Illinois joined six other states, the District of Columbia and hundreds of municipalities in implementing “Tobacco 21” policies, raising the buying age from 18 to 21. Eight more states are expected to enact similar laws by 2021, and a Senate bill introduced in May aims to do the same at the federal level. (Denham, 7/1)

CBS News: Vermont E-Cigarette Tax: 92% Tax Aims To Dissuade Teens From Vaping

A 92% tax on e-cigarettes went into effect in Vermont Monday as part of an effort to curb youth vaping in the Green Mountain State. State Rep. George Till, who sponsored the tax increase bill, said the measure will help keep tobacco products out of the hands of kids, who are most affected by price hikes. "We know the group that is most sensitive to price is teenager," he told CBS MoneyWatch. "And we know that these companies are going out of their way to get kids addicted." (Cerullo, 7/1)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta City Council Votes To Ban Smoking In Public Places

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to institute a broad-reaching ban on smoking and vaping in restaurants, bars, workplaces and many other public places in the city, as well as at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Council members voted 13-2 in favor of the ordinance, which if signed by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms would prohibit smoking and vaping in bars, restaurants, places of employment, hotel and motel rooms and other enclosed public areas starting Jan. 2, 2020. (Yamanouchi, 7/1)

State House News Service: Cumberland Farms Sues 6 Mass. Towns Over Flavored Tobacco Ban

Cumberland Farms is suing six Massachusetts towns over new regulations blocking the sale of flavored tobacco products and Sen. John Keenan said the suit is proof of the need for a state law banning products like some of the most popular Juul pods and more. Cumberland Farms, the local convenience store chain with more than 200 stores in Massachusetts, last week sued the boards of health in Barnstable, Billerica, Framingham, Sharon, Somerville and Walpole in an attempt to block the prohibition on flavored tobacco at convenience stores. (Young, 7/1)

