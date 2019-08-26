Beyond Medicaid And Food Stamps: ‘Public Charge’ Immigration Rule Could Have Wide-Reaching Public Health Effects

Although the Trump administration's rule focuses on government aid programs, the fallout could ripple into additional public health areas like vaccination rates. Pediatricians are worried that "throughout the community there’s significant reluctance now and fear to access health care services that people need both to treat illness and to stay healthy," said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, chief of communicable diseases for the Seattle and King County Health Department.

Stat: Federal Rules Threaten To Discourage Undocumented Immigrants From Vaccinating Children

Pediatricians and public health officials are worried vaccination rates among children of immigrants will fall as new and stricter rules come into effect this autumn related to the public services available to people seeking to immigrate to the United States. In fact, a number said they have seen a decline in immigrant families using preventive health care services for their children since the Trump administration published its proposed “public charge” update last fall — even when the children are U.S. citizens and are not subject to the rule. (Branswell, 8/26)

The Hill: Critics Fear Widespread Damage From Trump 'Public Charge' Rule

Experts are warning that the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule linking immigrants’ legal status to their use of public benefits will have far reaching impacts on health care coverage as well as the country's safety net. ...Health and immigration experts and activists said the final rule will have a chilling effect even on people who aren’t directly affected and could discourage permanent residents and even U.S. citizens from renewing or applying for benefits they are entitled to. (Weixel, 8/24)

Modern Healthcare: Immigrant Sponsors' Assets Will Factor Into Medicaid Eligibility

The CMS on Friday told states on Friday they can count the assets and income of the sponsors of legal immigrants when they're determining whether the immigrants qualify for Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance coverage. If states don't like the methodologies suggested by the CMS, they can come up with an alternative but will need agency approval. (Luthi, 8/23)

The Washington Post: ICE Opens Family Detention Facility To News Cameras

More than a year after he drew criticism for comparing family detention to a “summer camp,” the nation’s top immigration enforcer stood in a clean hallway in America’s largest family detention complex and gestured around himself. “Take a look,” said Matthew Albence, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting director. (Sacchetti, 8/25)

