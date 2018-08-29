Beyond Respiratory Diseases: Air Pollution Can Also Negatively Affect Language, Math Skills

The cognitive impact was most pronounced among older men, a troubling sign for how it relates to Alzheimer's and dementia. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is being smothered by smog from wildfires in both California and British Columbia.

The New York Times: Pollution May Dim Thinking Skills, Study In China Suggests

A large study in China suggests a link between air pollution and negative effects on people’s language and math skills. The link between pollution and respiratory diseases is well known, and most experts now believe that small particulates may also raise the risk for strokes and heart attacks. Whether this form of air pollution impairs cognition is not yet certain, but several studies have hinted at a connection. (Ives, 8/29)

The Wall Street Journal: As Wildfires Burn Miles Away, Smog Blankets The Northwest

On a recent morning in this city bred on the great outdoors, the halls of Mt. Spokane High School were filled with some 600 football players throwing spirals, cross-country runners doing laps, and marching band members twirling batons. The air outside was too smoky to breathe. The Pacific Northwest, sandwiched between Canada’s smoldering British Columbia to the north and six fire-wracked Western U.S. states, is feeling the side effects of one of the worst fire seasons on record. For much of the past several weeks, clouds of choking smog have upended daily life and posed a health hazard for millions here. (Carlton and Malas, 8/29)

