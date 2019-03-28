Beyond The Jargon: What Exactly Are Religious Exemptions, Which States Have Them, And Are They Actually Tied To The Measles Outbreaks?

The New York Times takes a look at religious exemptions as measles outbreaks flare around the country.

The New York Times: The Measles Emergency: What Are Religious Exemptions?

Measles cases have spread across the country this year, with the state of New York now facing its worst outbreak in decades. Since last fall, more than 150 measles cases have been recorded in Rockland County, a New York suburb home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community where there has been some resistance to vaccinations. (Dias, 3/27)

The Associated Press: Kids Get Measles Vaccine After County Declares Emergency

Some parents who had resisted having their children vaccinated reluctantly brought them in for a measles shot Wednesday as a state of emergency took effect in a county in New York City's northern suburbs. Rockland County enacted the emergency order Tuesday night to fight a measles outbreak that has infected more than 150 people since last fall. The order bans unvaccinated children under 18 years old from public places such as schools, stores and churches. (3/27)

Detroit Free Press: 22 Measles Cases In Oakland, Wayne Counties As Outbreak Grows

Michigan's most severe measles outbreak in years continues to grow and has sickened 22 people in metro Detroit, health officials announced Tuesday. The confirmed cases — 21 in Oakland County, where the outbreak began, and one in Wayne County — are all believed to be linked to a sickened traveler who visited the area earlier this month. Two other suspected cases are under investigation. (Zaniewski, 3/27)

The Associated Press: Whooping Cough Case At Texas Capitol Leads To Vaccinations

Nearly 50 people who work at the Texas Capitol have been vaccinated this week because a page contracted whooping cough, a health scare that comes as legislatures around the country grapple with rising immunization exemptions and recent measles outbreaks. Texas health officials have been offering the vaccinations since Monday, three days after lawmakers were notified that a page had come down with the highly infectious disease. (3/27)

