Beyond Work Requirements, Red States Eye Other Restrictions For Medicaid Programs

Some states are weighing the possibility of adding drug-testing to their programs, while others are investigating capped payments from the federal government. And as Republican-led states move to further restrict Medicaid, the divide between red and blue states is likely to mean wider geographic disparities in health-care coverage and access. Meanwhile, Ohio's request to add work requirements has been approved by the government.

The Wall Street Journal: Red States Seek To Remake Medicaid

Republican-led states are stepping up their efforts with the Trump administration to pursue work requirements and other changes to Medicaid, in the face of legal challenges and Democratic opposition. Tennessee Republicans want permission to revamp Medicaid in exchange for a fixed amount from the federal government. Utah is testing whether it can get approval for a partial Medicaid expansion with capped payments from the federal government. And Kentucky lawmakers have weighed drug-testing recipients with criminal or substance-abuse histories, among other steps. (Armour, 3/15)

Modern Healthcare: Feds Approve Ohio's Request To Implement Work Requirements

The federal government approved Ohio's request to impose work requirements for the Medicaid expansion population. The CMS approved the waiver request on Friday, granting the state permission to implement the eligibility requirements. In a tweet, CMS administrator Seema Verma wrote: "#Ohio added over 20k jobs in January. With unemployment steady under 5%, there are great opportunities to connect adults on #Medicaid w/ opportunities to improve their lives & health – so I'm pleased to send @GovMikeDeWine the 9th approval of a community engagement waiver!" (Coutré, 3/15)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Approval Of Ohio’s Medicaid Work Requirement Leaves Many Questions For Healthcare Providers

“We’re very, very concerned about it,” said Elizabeth Newman, president and CEO of The Centers and Circle Health Services, a community health center. Newman said the center is still getting a handle on the new work requirements and how the exemptions in the waiver will work, but she expects a number of the center’s patients could be affected. (Christ, 3/15)

And in other Medicaid news —

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Lawmakers Discuss Bill To Support Children With Disabilities

Tennessee lawmakers are currently discussing a bill that would provide a Medicaid pathway to children like Hyrum [Howes] who have severe disabilities and live at home with their parents. They will resume discussion for a possible vote at Wednesday's House TennCare Subcommittee meeting. ...The proposed bill introduces a two-part approach to help these families. Part A would establish a pathway to Medicaid and home-and community-based services for children with disabilities, regardless of parent income and resources. (Bliss, 3/16)

