Bickering In Congress Created Vacuum That Tech Billionaires Decided To Fill With Health Initiative

The idea of businesses stepping in where they see government failing is nothing new. But will the initiative from Amazon, Berkshkire Hathaway and JPMorgan actually succeed with the odds stacked against it?

The New York Times: Businesses Look At Washington And Say, ‘Never Mind, We’ll Do It’

Can private businesses solve public policy problems better than the government? It’s a question that has persisted for decades and taken on new resonance now that a career businessman is in the White House. There has never been a clear answer. For every sign of success — a smooth privatized toll road or a gleaming charter school — there have been obstacles revealing just how difficult public works can be. But companies haven’t stopped trying. (Gelles, 2/1)

Politico Pro: How Amazon — Against All Odds — Could Succeed At Using Tech To Save Health Care Dollars

While health care analysts are skeptical of the ability of Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to transform the industry, tech futurists think it could at least lead to patients shopping for insurance plans the way they compare products on Amazon’s online retail platform. The key question, they say, is whether Jeff Bezos and his partners are thinking about the middle- or longterm. (Ravindranath, 2/1)

Modern Healthcare: Cigna CEO Sees Opportunity In Amazon's New Venture

Cigna Corp., which reported higher 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year revenue on Thursday, isn't worried about the potential threat posed by the Amazon-JPMorgan Chase-Warren Buffett mashup unveiled earlier this week, even though the announcement sent insurance stocks spiraling down. Instead, Bloomfield, Conn.-based Cigna sees the new employer coalition, built to tackle rising healthcare costs, as another opportunity to leverage its expertise in value-based funding arrangements, medical management and ability to keep cost trends low, according to CEO David Cordani. (Livingston, 2/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription